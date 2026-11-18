One of the ways 3D printing has changed over the last few years has come in the form of cloud services that exist alongside your printer. In some cases they are locked-in to using the thing, while in others such as Prusa Connect, they are an adjunct that provides useful services but doesn’t restrict the printer to using it.

Now Prusa have gone a step further in keeping control closer to the owner of the printer, by releasing a local version. You can run it on your own server, giving all the benefits with none of the ties.

All the code can be found in a GitHub repository, under their Open Community Licence, which makes everything available but puts some restrictions on who can use it, for example requiring that large enterprises have a paid version. As well as in code form it’s supplied pre-built for Apple, Windows, and Linux platforms, on different architectures including the Raspberry Pi. Out of the box it supports Prusa printers, but it’s not restricted to them as there is a driver API should you wish to add a non-Prusa model.

We know there’s a reaction to the heavier reliance on the cloud found in for example Bambu Labs printers, and we know that some users may have commercially sensitive parts they may not wish to pass off their own network. So we see this as a clever move from Prusa, offering a more palatable way towards a networked printer service without relying on the vendor.

Thanks [Renze] for the tip.

Header image: US Embassy New Zealand, Public domain.