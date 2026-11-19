These days, there are all kind of online-only and in-browser CAD packages. DabbleCAD is the opposite of all that—a simple, offline, open-source design solution.

DabbleCAD handles 3D design in a similar way to TinkerCAD. It’s shape based modelling, with all the usual tools for stretching, deforming, punching holes, and the like. It’s set up to export your geometry to STL or 3MF so you can throw it straight into a slicer for 3D printing.

However, it’s also a package that can handle design for laser cutters, too. There are simple tools for importing artwork or drawing it from scratch, and it will export the relevant G-code or directly send to a GRBL-compatible laser cutter hooked up over USB. As a nice bonus, there’s also an engraving feature. 3D models or images can be turned into height maps for relief engraving if you’ve got the tools for it.

DabbleCAD doesn’t do anything groundbreaking or new that existing software can’t handle. It’s just a convenient, portable piece of software in an era when so much of what we use is tied to logins and clouds and endless headaches around connectivity. If you’re whipping up your own tools to suit your chosen working ethos, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline.