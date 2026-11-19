[Ani] has produced rather an interesting game. Kacken Open Air (KOA) is a browser-based game, wherein players compete for access to a limited resource—namely, festival toilets. So far, so amusing, but there’s a neat technical twist. You’re actually competing to crash microcontrollers in the real world (German, Google Translate link).

The way the game works is simple enough. There are more players than there are toilets, so players have to fight over them. This is achieved by knocking on the toilet doors in the game. However, paired to each toilet in the game is a real ESP8266 microcontroller. Each knock from a player adds computational load to the microcontroller. Knock enough, and the microcontroller will slow enough, and the player occupying the toilet will be kicked out. Keep knocking, and eventually the microcontroller will run out of memory, crash, and reboot. In game, this causes the toilet to collapse. The whole setup runs on a cluster of microcontrollers, with an ESP32-P4, a bunch of ESP8266s, a few Raspberry Pi Pico 2s, Arduino Dues, and an STM8 working as a hardware watchdog to make sure everything stays alive when it should.

If you want to sample the game, try it out in your browser here. (German, Google Translate link). It’s a really fun concept to combine hardware performance with actual gameplay outcomes. It’s so totally different from other projects we’ve seen that involve gaming on ESP microcontrollers. If you’ve done something similar, or something totally zany and different, bell us on the tipsline either way!