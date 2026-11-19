It’s always great when a smart garage door opener allows for easy local integration into a smart home network, but it’s not so nice when said device still insists on connecting to certain remote servers, and even reboots constantly due to time-outs. This was the problem that [Kusha] was facing with a LiftMaster MyQ Home Bridge garage door control. The solution ended up being to dump the key for the encrypted MQTT communication and setting up a dummy server.

The encryption key is stored on the Cortex-M4 MCU, with fortunately the debug interface with the SWD pins and everything else left in plain view on the PCB. From there it only takes a bit of creative wiring and a bit of Arduino code to read out the needed data.

After this you still need to set up an MQTT broker with this key installed and capable of serving pings to the device after it connects. For this part [Kusha] provides a Docker configuration to streamline this process if you are into containers. Setting up an existing Mosquito or similar MQTT broker for secure MQTT access isn’t overly complicated otherwise.