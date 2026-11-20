E-paper has lots of applications, though it’s found a particularly solid market penetration as a replacement for simple paper price tags. Because why have a cheap slip of paper for a fraction of a cent when you could have a complicated piece of electronics displaying a price? In any case, some of these price tags can be repurposed for more interesting uses, as this work from [steanlab] demonstrates.

pin16 is an open firmware for Solum EFR32BG22 e-paper price tags. Or, as the industry calls them, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL). It covers the El016 (200×200) and EL022 (160×296) models, both of which have four colors—black, white, red, and yellow. The firmware allows uploading images over Bluetooth from a browser, turning the humble price tag into a picture frame. Pictures are converted within the browser into a format suitable for display on the tags, and are then shown as a slideshow on a timer.

Updates to firmware can be made over Bluetooth once the pin16 firmware is installed, however, it’s worth noting that initial install requires using SWD to reprogram. There’s no way to backup the factory firmware either, so don’t do this on tags that don’t belong to you.

They may not be the highest-resolution or prettiest digital picture frames out there, but nevertheless, it’s fun to see these tags opened up for other uses. Of course, you’re not limited to just using them as picture frames, either—you can use the firmware to upload your own tag graphics if you still want to use them as labels. We’ve seen other similar hacks before, too, and we’d love to see more—so light up the tipsline if you’ve got ’em!