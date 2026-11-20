This week, Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up in the super-secret studio to bring you some Hackaday news, a ‘lil something from the Mailbag, and wax nerdily about a whole lot of hacks.

In the news, we’re hiring, so come join us! If you’re reading this, chances are good that you know the format, and you’re ready to get your hands on the tips line. Just do what it says in the post, and we’ll get back to you.

Elliot dumped out the Mailbag and a single letter fluttered down to the table. It was from [iPod enjoyer], who is still using an iPod in 2026 and seems to appreciate the embedded art that ships with this here Podcast.

Then, it was on to the hacks, as you’ve come to expect. There’s something for everyone!

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download in lovely MP3.

Episode 395 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

[iPod enjoyer] has nice things to say about the Podcast presentation.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: