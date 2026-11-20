The My Arcade Contra Pocket Player is a fun little handheld that lets you play the arcade versions of Contra and Super Contra… and nothing else. However, [Rob Simon] put in the work to get the device loading custom games as well.

The work started with the usual—identifying the system-on-chip and supporting hardware, dumping the flash, and just generally mapping out how the device was laced together. From there, [Rob] dived into firmware analysis to figure out how the filesystem was laid out and how it could be re-flashed. It turned out the handheld was basically just feeding ROMs into RetroArch, so it wasn’t too hard to get it playing different games. Though there are certain limitations based on what support was compiled in. Basically, it can play games compatible with the FBAlpha libretro emulation core. Files are on GitHub for those eager to mod their own units.

We love seeing hardware like this hacked to play custom games. We saw similar action with the NES Classic almost a decade ago.