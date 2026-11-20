Sometimes you can’t help but boast about a project once you have it in your hands. [Sasa Karanovic] proudly declared that his new fan controller could handle “one hundred fans, without breaking a sweat” — but you should be mindful of that which you speak into being, for [Sasa] from that moment was haunted by the specter of those hundred fans. It would not leave him until he built what may literally be the coolest thing we’ve seen on YouTube this week: a literal wall of PC cooling fans.

Do you need one hundred computer fans? Does [Sasa]? Does anyone? No, of course not. That’s what makes this project great: it has no reason to exist, other than to prove a boast that. [Sasa]’s bespoke fan controller doesn’t have 100 outputs, though, so he had to chain the things together through a comical number of fan splitters. The frame is a big mass of aluminum extrusion with some 3D printed brackets to hold fans and wires both in place.

The fans are controlled in their rows of 10 by the fan controller, but as a stress test he drives 50 fans per channel just to see how his controller holds up. Spoiler: it does. If that kind of power interests you, the fan controller will be open-sourced once [Sasa] has finished development.

Now all he needs is an idea of what to use this gratuitous fan wall for — let us know in the comments if you have any ideas. Perhaps a really big fume extractor? Maybe a hilarious hovercraft?