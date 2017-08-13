When it comes to microcontroller development boards, we have a plethora of choices at our disposal. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, be they associated with its support and community, its interface capabilities, or its choice of processor family. Most boards you’ll find in our communities come from niche manufacturers, or at least from manufacturers who started as such. Just occasionally though along comes one whose manufacturer you will have heard of, ever whose manufacturer the Man in the Street will have heard of.
Which brings us neatly to today’s story, the quiet announcement from Sony, of a new microcontroller development board called the Spritzer. This is Arduino compatible in both physical footprint and IDE, is intended for IoT applications, and packs GPS, an audio codec, and an ARM Cortex M4 at 156 MHz. There is a Japanese page with a little more detail (Google Translate link), on which they talk about applications including audio beam forming with up to eight microphones, and a camera interface.
The board is due to be available sometime early next year, and while it looks as though it will be an interesting device we’d sound a note of caution to Sony. It is not good enough to have an amazing piece of hardware; the software and community support must be more than just make-believe. If they can crack that then they might just have a winner on their hands, if they fail to make any effort then they will inevitably follow Intel into the graveyard of also-ran boards.
Thanks [Chris] for the tip.
33 thoughts on “Another Arduino Compatible? This Time, It’s A Sony”
This looks really interesting, glad you threw caution to the wind on the community side of things as we all know that’s the real make or break for a product in the hacker/maker world. But those specs make me want one now!!!
Knowing the past experiences with Sony, all will be choke full of DRM, rootkits not before removing existing functionality, and of course sofisticated random number generators }8-)
wonder if making all those RPi’s got them thinking they should do something of their own
Sony used to be an innovator 30 years ago…now they’re just a “me too” kind of useless company.
I’m going to argue a bit here – Sony has a history of doing clever, interesting and innovative things, then locking them up behind proprietary “stuff” – everything from battery packs to memory sticks (notice I’m leaving video formats out of this) – while the rest of the gadget-verse moved to easily interchanged standardized “stuff” (memory cards, USB compatible chargers etc. etc.).
To be quite honest, my first reaction to the headline was “great…but you’ll have to buy a $40 Sony cable to program it”. Cynical to be sure, but not unjustifiably so.
I must agree with Thinkerer.
Let us not forget the PS3 “firmware update” fiasco that ended in lawsuit against Sony.
Under the excuse of “due to security concerns”, Sony disabled the “Other OS” feature on the PS3 models sold between November 1, 2006, and April 1, 2010. While Sony said that the upgrade was “voluntary”, without it the console would not connect to the PS Network, play games (online or not), play Blu-ray, any files on a media server, or download any future updates.
This created a huge problem to those who created super-computers, by making clusters of PS3s, and the Linux community in general. In addition, Sony broke their promise that the PS3 was more than a console.
Then, Sony launched the “slim” PS3 which one could purchase by returning their “thick” PS3. This would make the customer ineligible to participate in the class-action lawsuit.
Or, the Sony BMG copy protection rootkit scandal implemented in million of CDs in 2005. Their CD would install two software for “digital rights management” (DRM).
The first program would be installed even if the user refused the end-user license agreement (EULA) and it would keep sending reports to Sony about the user’s listening habits,
The second program, which was not mentioned in the EULA, configured the OS to hide the software existence. This would make both programs to being classified as rootkits. In addition, with this program SONY was doing an infringement of copyright on open-source code being used as part of the program.
Both software created vulnerabilities that were exploited by unrelated malware.
When Sony was exposed, they provided an “uninstaller” which would only show the hidden program and installed software that would collect email addresses from the user, introduce more security vulnerabilities, and couldn’t be easy to removed. How nice of them.
Going deeper, we can see other Sony “moves” such as the lawsuit against George Hotz, multiple security leaks, and much more.
Sony behaviors, which I would classify as “malignant”, makes me reluctant to get involved in anything that Sony may have to offer.
The official page says it has ARM ® Cortex ® -M4F ×6
I know that the F means it has a FPU, but what is the ×6? Does it have 6 cores?
6-axis sensor support ?
It’s unclear, but they’er already being deceptive…
1.5MB of RAM! (fine print: used to load your code… NOT actually RAM you can use, but we prefer to show you those high, impressive but useless numbers instead of what you can make use of — the useful metric).
8MB of flash! (that probably means none on the MCU, and having an external SPI flash instead, which loads to the RAM)
Camera IF (actually, not at all! Maybe in the next product though!)
Then add to that an anemic set of peripherals… The dumbed-dowm tools and format (ewww)… And Sony’s awful reputation, no proven track record for documentation (especially in english), and the tendency for their hardware to be quite expensive…
And the worst part? Don’t think about using them parts afterwards. That’s the real deal killer. You can design something with the ICs on most dev boards, then make your own PCB using the same parts. Here almost everything is WLCSP (wafer level chip scale package: 100 microscopic pins within 4x4mm!) which is not hand solderable even if you got a good microscope, and with the 0.35mm ball pitch, you’ll have to find a really good and really expensive board house (better than oshpark) for it too…
Meanwhile, there’s lots of really good M4F and M7 boards from major companies, some with proper tools, documentation and all — including some with a ton of IO (I like the EK-TM4C1294XL for this: 178 pins expansion with the breadboard headers) which can connect all the peripherals you need. And no WLSCP parts either.
I think it’ll flop worse than the Intel boards.
I forgot to add… Not that I’m a fan of Sony parts, especially for audio. I’d rather stick to proven stuff from TI, ESS, Wolfson and the like instead.
It would be quite ridiculous if it did mean that it’ll have 6 cortex-m4f cores.
Will they pull a playstation [1][2] on it?
Sorry, but my trust in Sony isn’t… stellar.
[1] http://www.tomshardware.com/news/ps3-playstation-3-linux-john-carmack,10035.html
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linux_for_PlayStation_3
Hmm, Sony… will they remove support for user code uploading eventually and sue people who try to use it that way?
Sony love hackers oh wait this definition Hmm…. No doubt their first sales will all be smiles, then they will lock the fuses down they will then have their own library’s then their library’s will require a one time payment then that will turn to a paid per use, Someone will come along and do pirated versions in china Sony will go into the hissy fit melt down taking it out on users with lawsuits, up next Nintendo Development board
Hackaday needs a Email-To-Human-Readable ‘translate’ button.
Hmm, once bitten twice shy. I used to have a PS3 that did all sorts of things that it needed to but now it just plays old games.
Sony’s history here says the spec. you get when you buy it may not be the same spec. that you end up with once you have had it a while.
People are lining up to buy the new Sony piece of sh!t that doesn’t do the god damn thing it’s supposed to https://youtu.be/OMnLhlT_364
Is Sony the bastards that shipped a laptop with 512 K ram? It maxed out at 1mb? and tried to run windows?
Yes, I believe it is those bastards.
From Sony? So this thing is only compatible with Sony-branded LEDS that cost 20USD each or Sony-branded power supplies that cost 50USD? It installs a rootkit on the users’ computers? They eventually remove functionality from the board after they have sold a gazillion of these and have a large user base? I could go on and on.
We won’t forget, Sony–we’ll never forget your wretched behavior. Don’t bother with this board, Sony–your culture isn’t compatible with that of the maker community. Let other consumer-unfriendly corporations take note.
Does it come with inbuilt root kit?
To all Sony hating pricks that can’t STFU about PS3 and Linux:
Sony did what they did to protect their interests in gaming industry. They blocked user code execution to stop pirates who abused the system and broke the rules. They are the cause of this user code execution lock-out, not Sony. I expected hackers to be more rational than this. Was it OK to block the PS3 from genuine users? No. But what else could they have done? Stop blaming the victim for defending themselves from exploitation and start blaming criminals.
Dream on.
Hi, you must be new here!
Wow, so much ignorance in one small paragraph…
Thanks Mr Sony, I’m sure you can rationalize theiir rooting of millions of Windows PCs too…..
Ah, but they only put Linux on it in the first place to protect their finances… Import taxes on computers are less than on games consoles. Sauce for the goose…
Quite proud that sony has embraced this.
They have to be very careful… price…
Does it have DRM [ Digitial Restrictions Management ] ? Will it be full of non-open protocols? Will the SDK have at least one rootkit? Will it depend on external servers with piss-poor security? Will it leak my details to advertisers everywhere?
Will Sony sue developers on a whim? Will people trying to experiment be threatened with lawsuits?
That is what I have come to expect from Sony. It just wouldn’t be a Sony product without it.
“the software and community support must be more than just make-believe.”
Nice pun, I see what you did there
Sony is on the top of a short list of companies that I no longer will do any business with if I can help it. Sorry, Sony. Your track record is absolute crap. Go away.
I concur. I stopped buying Sony, PS3 being my last purchase and now all the Sony tvs, tape recorders and any other Sony device has been removed from my house. This has cost them at least £3000 in lost revenue from me.
Prior to their dishonest behaviour most of my electronic devices were Sony, it is a small company and really should be more careful.
Because we should be giving money to Sony, after they installed rootkits on millions of windows PCs with their audio CD DRM, removed that ability for the PS3 to run Linux, even though it was a selling point at time of purchase, sued Geohot almost to the grave.
Fsck Sony
