Hackaday Links: August 13, 2017

We found the most boring man on the Internet! HTTP Status Code 418 — “I’m a teapot” — was introduced as an April Fools Joke in 1998. Everyone had a good laugh, and some frameworks even implemented it. Now, the most boring man on the Internet and chairman of the IETF HTTP working group is trying to get 418 removed from Node and Go. There is an argument to removing code 418 from pieces of software — it gums up the works, and given only 100 code points for a client error, with 30 of them already used, we don’t really have space for a joke. There’s a solution, though: someone has submitted a request to register 418 as ‘I’m a teapot’.
The Travelling Hacker box is a migratory box of random electronic junk. The box has traveled across the United States several times, and earlier this year it started across Canada — from Vancouver to St. Johns — to begin an International journey. The box is now missing, and I’m out. I’m turning this one over to the community. There are now several rogue boxes traveling the world, the first of which was sent from [Sophi] to [jlbrian7] and is now in Latvia with [Arsenijs]. The idea of the Travelling Hacker Box is now up to you — organize your own, and share random electronic crap.
Bluetooth 5 is here, or at least the spec is. It has longer range, more bandwidth, and advertising extensions.
Guess what’s on the review desk? The Monoprice Mini Delta! If you have any questions you’d like answered about this tiny, very inexpensive printer, put them in the comments. I only have some first impressions, but so far, it looks like extending the rails (to make a taller printer) is more difficult than it’s worth. That’s not to say it’s impossible, but with the effort required, I could just print another printer.
Interested in PCB art? [Drew] found someone doing halftone art with PCBs. This is a step up from nickels.
Indiana University is getting rid of some very, very cool stuff in a government auction. This device is listed as a ‘gantry’, but that’s certainly not what it is. There have been suggestions that these devices are a flight sim, but that doesn’t sit quite right either. It’s several thousand pounds of metal, with the minimum bid of $2.00 at the time of this writing. Any guesses on what this actually is?
8 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: August 13, 2017”
I thing the gantry is part of a telescope
Space frame is similar, but I am pretty sure not a telescope. This rotates about the horizontal axis only, as far as I can tell from the photos, and the structure around is not telescope related. It appears that this is to rotate some very heavy gear around a horizontal axis. ID as a gantry makes me think of several things likely to be wrong so I won’t embarrass myself more but enumerating.
Maybe an early prototype tomography platform?
My hope would be that someone from IU familiar with the unit will chime in.
It looks to me like a part of a centrifuge used for testing astronauts.
The Gantry was used for proton beam therapy, in service pictures: http://services.bloomington.ivytech.edu/news/press_clippings/2007/ht_pronton_therapy_center_growing.html
I think it is a part of a Proton Therapy Center Gantry system as pictured here. http://www.indiana.edu/~iubphys/aboutus/facilities/images/6.jpg found at this link. http://www.indiana.edu/~iubphys/aboutus/facilities.shtml
I’m sad to hear the TJB (Traveling Junk Box) is missing (again!).
That is why we can’t have nice things.
I might chip in a few goodies for the next round,
hopefully someone can design one with a block chain to keep track of it.