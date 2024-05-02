Wheels do a great job at rolling over all kinds of terrain, particularly if you pair them with compliant tires. However, they’re not perfect, and can get stumbled by things like large vertical steps. Enter the PaTS-Wheel — a compliant mechanism that can tackle such obstacles with ease.
The PaTS-Wheel takes advantage of printable flexural hinges. Under regular conditions, it exists as a simple round wheel. However, when presented with a step obstacle, its individual segments can bend and flex to grab on to the step and hoist the vehicle up. It all happens passively as a result of the wheel’s structure, no actuators or control system are needed to achieve this action.
The video below does a great job of explaining the concept in raw engineering terms, as well as showing it in action. If you really want to drill down though, dive into the research paper. The design outperformed smooth wheels and whegs in climbing ability, and was able to match smooth wheels in simple tests of flat ground power consumption. The results are very impressive.
We’ve seen other transforming wheels before, like these wheg-like constructions, but nothing so passive and elegant as these. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “3D Printed Wheels Passively Transform To Climb Obstacles”
I’d had a similar thought a while ago, nice to see it tested, and in this case it working better than I’d expected it to.
Though I do wonder if it will really prove fit for much use in the real world – all those gaps that must remain reasonably empty for the flextures to flex could very much limit its value in very clingy mud type terrain, and all those openings offer up lots of potential for loose broken terrain full of Lego, loose cables, rocks and twigs to jam the wheels rotation entirely.
Also looks like the movement to pop the claw out is quite a large deformation – so I expect the lifespan of these wheels isn’t huge. Plus just how well it will scale up and down and deal with higher loads is questionable as well…
Still really cool.
it makes me think of cat’s claws, like when you press on their paw pad and their claw just slides right out
maybe we can lean into that biomimicry and start creating flexible closures and ‘immune systems’ for robots
Reminds me of this
https://youtube.com/watch?v=Afofc_Jt86s
Well that’s definitely interesting.
The robotics applications I’ve worked on have actively tried to minimise wheel slip, but this wheel design actually requires wheel slip when it meets an obstacle that needs climbing. I don’t love that.
I had the Flex Power Tires – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02ABnNdbEvg
