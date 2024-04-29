VAR Is Ruining Football, And Tech Is Ruining Sport

Another week in football, another VAR controversy to fill the column inches and rile up the fans. If you missed it, Coventry scored a last-minute winner in extra time in a crucial match—an FA Cup semi-final. Only, oh wait—computer says no. VAR ruled Haji Wright was offside, and the goal was disallowed. Coventry fans screamed that the system got it wrong, but no matter. Man United went on to win and dreams were forever dashed.
Systems like the Video Assistant Referee were brought in to make sport fairer, with the aim that they would improve the product and leave fans and competitors better off. And yet, years later, with all this technology, we find ourselves up in arms more than ever.
It’s my sincere belief that technology is killing sport, and the old ways were better. Here’s why.
The Old Days
For hundreds of years, we adjudicated sports the same way. The relevant authority nominated some number of umpires or referees to control the game. The head referee was the judge, jury, and executioner as far as rules were concerned. Players played to the whistle, and a referee’s decision was final. Whatever happened, happened, and the game went on.
It was not a perfect system. Humans make mistakes. Referees would make bad calls. But at the end of the day, when the whistle blew, the referee’s decision carried the day. There was no protesting it—you had to suck it up and move on.
This worked fine until the advent of a modern evil—the instant replay. Suddenly, stadiums were full of TV cameras that captured the play from all angles. Now and then, it would become obvious that a referee had made a mistake, with television stations broadcasting incontrovertible evidence to thousands of viewers across the land. A ball at Wimbledon was in, not out. A striker was on side prior to scoring. Fans started to groan and grumble. This wasn’t good enough!
And yet, the system hung strong. As much as it pained the fans to see a referee screw over their favored team, there was nothing to be done. The referee’s call was still final. Nobody could protest or overrule the call. The decision was made, the whistle was blown. The game rolled on.
Then somebody had a bright idea. Why don’t we use these cameras and all this video footage, and use it to double check the referee’s work? Then, there’ll never be a problem—any questionable decision can be reviewed outside of the heat of the moment. There’ll never be a bad call again!
Oh, what a beautiful solution it seemed. And it ruined everything.
The Villain, VAR
Enter the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The system was supposed to bring fairness and accuracy to a game fraught with human error. The Video Assistant Referee was an official that would help guide the primary referee’s judgement based on available video evidence. They would be fed information from a cadre of Assistant Video Assistant Referees (AVARs) who sat in the stadium behind screens, reviewing the game from all angles. No, I didn’t make that second acronym up.
It was considered a technological marvel. So many cameras, so many views, so much slow-mo to pour over. The assembed VAR team would look into everything from fouls to offside calls. The information would be fed to the main referee on the pitch, and they could refer to a pitchside video replay screen if they needed to see things with their own eyes.
The key was that VAR was to be an assistive tool. It was to guide the primary referee, who still had the final call at the end of the day.
You’d be forgiven for thinking that giving a referee more information to do their job would be a good thing. Instead, the system has become a curse word in the mouths of fans, and a scourge on football’s good name.
From its introduction, VAR began to pervert the game of football. Fans were soon decrying the system’s failures, as entire championships fell the wrong way due to unreliability in VAR systems. Assistant referees were told to hold their offside calls to let the video regime take over. Players were quickly chided for demanding video reviews time and again. New rules would see yellow cards issued for players desperately making “TV screen” gestures in an attempt to see a rivals goal overturned. Their focus wasn’t on the game, but on gaming the system in charge of it.
VAR achieves one thing with brutal technological efficiency: it sucks the life out of the game. The spontaneity of celebrating a goal is gone. Forget running to the stands, embracing team mates, and punching the air in sweet elation. Instead, so many goals now lead to minute-long reviews while the referee consults with those behind the video screens and reviews the footage. Fans sit in a stunted silence, sitting in the dreaded drawn-out suspense of “goal” or “no goal.”
The immediacy and raw emotion of the game has been shredded to pieces. Instead of jumping in joy, fans and players sit waiting for a verdict from an unseen, remote official. The communal experience of instant joy or despair is muted by the system’s mere presence. What was once a straightforward game now feels like a courtroom drama where every play can be contested and overanalyzed.
It’s not just football where this is a problem, either. Professional cricket is now weighed down with microphone systems to listen out for the slightest snick of bat on ball. Tennis, weighed down by radar reviews of line calls. The interruptions never cease—because it’s in every player’s interest to whip out the measuring tape whenever it would screw over their rival. The more technology, the more reviews are made, and the further we get from playing out the game we all came to see.
Making Things Right
With so much footage to review, and so many layers of referees involved, VAR can only slow football down. There’s no point trying to make it faster or trying to make it better. The correct call is to scrap it entirely.
As it stands, good games of football are being regularly interrupted by frustrating video checks. Even better games are being ruined when the VAR system fails or a bad call still slips through. Moments of jubilant celebration are all too often brought to naught when someone’s shoelace was thought to be a whisker’s hair ahead of someone’s pinky toe in a crucial moment of the game.
Yes, bad calls will happen. Yes, these will frustrate the fans. But they will frustrate them far less than the current way of doing things. It’s my experience that fans get over a bad call far faster when it’s one ref and and a whistle. When it’s four referees, sixteen camera angles, and a bunch of lines on the video screen? They’ll rage for days that this mountain of evidence suggests their team was ripped off. They won’t get over it. They’ll moan about it for years.
Let the referees make the calls. Refereeing is an art form. A good referee understands the flow of the game, and knows when to let the game breathe versus when to assert control. This subtle art is being lost to the halting interruptions of the video inspection brigade.
Football was better before. They were fools to think they could improve it by measuring it to the nth degree. Scrap VAR, scrap the interruptions. Put it back on the referees on the pitch, and let the game flow.
21 thoughts on “VAR Is Ruining Football, And Tech Is Ruining Sport”
“Always right”+”$$$”==where we are.
One improvement would be to abandon the offside rule. Less chance of judgment errors, more goals, easy fix.
Goal hanging was tedious though. I think VAR ramped up expectations without ramping up outcomes.
Get rid of VAR and bring back the acceptability of some injustice in sport. We were not much worse off before it.
Abandon the offside rule?! But, then, what would people use salt and and pepper shakers for?! ;-)
Did you see that ludicrous display last night?
The thing about Arsenal is, they always try to walk it in!
I don’t think it’s valid to say that all such systems are to the detriment of their sport. The way it’s done in rugby seems to work fairly well – the Television Match Official only gets invoked when the on-pitch ref isn’t sure how to call something (usually because there’s a giant pile of players in the way). It does slow the game down but only usually gets used a few times per half rather than every few minutes.
Totally agree with the post. In Argentina it is even worse. Most cameras used for VAR are the same ones used for TV transmissions, this means slower FPS so one frame is offside the next frame it is not and no one knows what really happened. And that is in bigger teams’ stadiums that have many more cameras, imagine what is like on smaller teams’ fields where there are only a few old cameras.
VAR is completely absurd and it is ruining the game.
Mostly agree with the article but I don’t think we can put the genie back in the bottle.
My compromise would be that the referee makes all the calls again, just like it was in the “old days” but both coaches get a button they can press if they want a decision reviewed.
Only big difference over today is that each team’s coach only gets 3 wrong calls in an entire season.
Ask a review when the ref screwed up, well done, hope you do just as well next time.
Waste everyone’s time 3 times by asking reviews that don’t pan out, also fine, but now you’ll live with all the decisions for the rest of the season.
Maybe like volleyball when the team can challenge the refs decision. They have a limit that only gets subtracted when the team is wrong.
What if Coventry won ?
Exactly. Back in 1986, they complained about the hand of God and how the human referee only system was flawed, but when they implement a dedicated system to tackle the very same issues, then it should be stopped when it doesn’t go your way.
The real problem with sport is that it’s all about money, hence why I don’t watch it and am not bothered either way. Surely fixing the corrupt FIFA cartel should be more important than fixing VAR if you are really passionate about sport.
Socer is still a thing?
Is NFL still a thing?
What about NBA? haven’t heard of that in ages
I’ve always felt that systems like this are primarily put in place to protect sports betting, legal or illegal. The amount of money dumped into professional sports is ludicrous and being able to divert that stream in a way that maximizes profits is always going to be implemented somehow. If there’s a question about legitimacy in video reviews then to alleviate allegations simply make ALL the VAR/AVAR video feeds available for review. Then you can set up a secondary or tertiary industry of reviewers for the reviewers.
Tech is just enhancibg what was already happening anyhow, and it is now just more visible to viewers. And that is money, there is so much money involved that they will do anything to win.
It is just that bribes, drugs and other things are less visible, so you get angry at tech.
it seems like every sport has to decide how to handle the current capabilities of video review, as it improves. i like that ncaa basketball limits how it can be used…so towards the end of the game there can be a lot of drag but for the first 35 minutes it is usually only used if there’s a clock foulup.
i think the real question will be when the tech can do the entire refereeing, when it doesn’t introduce delay for the refs to consult with the tech. it seems like it will potentially be a lot fairer and a lot less intrusive. personally, i am kind of tired of watching the basketball center try to figure out what kind of refereeing they’re seeing today. i see a lot of room for improvement. but i wonder if it won’t still be off-putting somehow. and it will surely inspire some critical thinking about the rules, whether they’re good as written or if they need to be changed to be less obnoxious in the context of perfect enforcement.
I always wondered what was the defining moment in the Dune universe where they started deciding computers shouldn’t be allowed to think for humans and started banning them, and now I know.
For me Var is a french “département”… GRRR !
An image is all you need, period. Why the discussion?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)