Programming Ada: First Steps On The Desktop

Who doesn’t want to use a programming language that is designed to be reliable, straightforward to learn and also happens to be certified for everything from avionics to rockets and ICBMs? Despite Ada’s strong roots and impressive legacy, it has the reputation among the average hobbyist of being ‘complicated’ and ‘obscure’, yet this couldn’t be further from the truth, as previously explained. In fact, anyone who has some or even no programming experience can learn Ada, as the very premise of Ada is that it removes complexity and ambiguity from programming.
In this first part of a series, we will be looking at getting up and running with a basic desktop development environment on Windows and Linux, and run through some Ada code that gets one familiarized with the syntax and basic principles of the Ada syntax. As for the used Ada version, we will be targeting Ada 2012, as the newer Ada 2022 standard was only just approved in 2023 and doesn’t change anything significant for our purposes.
Toolchain Things
The go-to Ada toolchain for those who aren’t into shelling out big amounts of money for proprietary, certified and very expensive Ada toolchains is GNAT, which at one point in time stood for the GNU NYU Ada Translator. This was the result of the United States Air Force awarding the New York University (NYU) a contract in 1992 for a free Ada compiler. The result of this was the GNAT toolchain, which per the stipulations in the contract would be licensed under the GNU GPL and its copyright assigned to the Free Software Foundation. The commercially supported (by AdaCore) version of GNAT is called GNAT Pro.
Obtaining a copy of GNAT is very easy if you’re on a common Linux distro, with the package
gnat for Debian-based distros and
gcc-ada if you’re Arch-based. For Windows you can either download the AdaCore GNAT Community Edition, or if you use MSYS2, you can use its package manager to install the
mingw-w64-ucrt-x86_64-gcc-ada package for e.g. the new ucrt64 environment. My personal preference on Windows is the MSYS2 method, as this also provides a Unix-style shell and tools, making cross-platform development that much easier. This is also the environment that will be assumed throughout the article.
Hello Ada
The most important part of any application is its entry point, as this determines where the execution starts. Most languages have some kind of fixed name for this, such as
main, but in Ada you are free to name the entry point whatever you want, e.g.:
with Ada.Text_IO; procedure Greet is begin -- Print "Hello, World!" to the screen Ada.Text_IO.Put_Line ("Hello, World!"); end Greet;
Here the entry point is the
Greet procedure, because it’s the only procedure or function in the code. The difference between a procedure and a function is that only the latter returns a value, while the former returns nothing (similar to
void in C and C++). Comments start with two dashes, and packages are imported using the
with statement. In this case we want the
Ada.Text_IO package, as it contains the standard output routines like
Put_Line. Note that since Ada is case-insensitive, we can type all of those names in lower-case as well.
Also noticeable might be the avoidance of any symbols where an English word can be used, such as the use of
is,
begin and
end rather than curly brackets. When closing a block with
end, this is post-fixed with the name of the function or procedure, or the control structure that’s being closed (e.g. an if/else block or loop). This will be expanded upon later in the series. Finally, much like in C and C++ lines end with a semicolon.
For a reference of the syntax and much more, AdaCore has an online reference as well as a number of freely downloadable books, which include a comparison with Java and C++. The Ada Language Reference Manual (LRM) is also freely available.
Compile And Run
To compile the simple sample code above, we need to get it into a source file, which we’ll call
greet.adb. The standard extensions with the GNAT toolchain are
.adb for the implementation (body) and
.ads for the specification (somewhat like a C++ header file). It’s good practice to use the same file name as the main package or entry point name (unit name) for the file name. It will work if not matched, but you will get a warning depending on the toolchain configuration.
Unlike in C and C++, Ada code isn’t just compiled and linked, but also has an intermediate binding step, because the toolchain fully determines the packages, dependencies, and other elements within the project before assembling the compiled code into a binary.
An important factor here is also that Ada does not work with a preprocessor, and specification files aren’t copied into the file which references them with a
with statement, but only takes note of the dependency during compilation. A nice benefit of this is that
include guards are not necessary, and headaches with linking such as link order of objects and libraries are virtually eliminated. This does however come at the cost of dealing with the binder.
Although GNAT comes with individual tools for each of these steps, the
gnatmake tool allows the developer to handle all of these steps in one go. Although some prefer to use the AdaCore-developed
gprbuild, we will not be using this as it adds complexity that is rarely helpful. To use
gnatmake to compile the example code, we use a Makefile which produces the following output:
mkdir -p bin mkdir -p obj gnatmake -o bin/hello_world greet.adb -D obj/ gcc -c -o obj\greet.o greet.adb gnatbind -aOobj -x obj\greet.ali gnatlink obj\greet.ali -o bin/hello_world.exe
Although we just called
gnatmake, the compilation, binding and linking steps were all executed subsequently, resulting in our extremely sophisticated Hello World application.
For reference, the Makefile used with the example is the following:
GNATMAKE = gnatmake MAKEDIR = mkdir -p RM = rm -f BIN_OUTPUT := hello_world ADAFLAGS := -D obj/ SOURCES := greet.adb all: makedir build build: $(GNATMAKE) -o bin/$(BIN_OUTPUT) $(SOURCES) $(ADAFLAGS) makedir: $(MAKEDIR) bin $(MAKEDIR) obj clean: rm -rf obj/ rm -rf bin/ .PHONY: test src
Next Steps
Great, so now you have a working development environment for Ada with which you can build and run any code that you write. Naturally, the topic of code editors and IDEs is one can of flamewar that I won’t be cracking open here. As mentioned in my 2019 article, you can use AdaCore’s GNAT Programming Studio (GPS) for an integrated development environment experience, if that is your jam.
My own development environment is a loose constellation of Notepad++ on Windows, and Vim on Windows and elsewhere, with Bash and similar shells the environment for running the Ada toolchain in. If there is enough interest I’d be more than happy to take a look at other development environments as well in upcoming articles, so feel free to sound off in the comments.
For the next article I’ll be taking a more in-depth look at what it takes to write an Ada application that actually does something useful, using the preparatory steps of this article.
Huraay back to Pascal syntax.
Yayyyy! No more squiggly, uncountable braces scratching my eyes as I try to read the code! No more unmatched parenthesis! No more “hanging”else!
C style syntax is a catastrophe. It is ugly and hard to read. It was made to be easy to parse by the relatively crude parses available at the time it was invented. It was not made to be easy for a human to read and understand.
C is ugly. C++ uglier still. C# and Java aren’t any prettier, and javascript adds its own warts and idiocies.
C, C++ hang in there by being a good tool when you need fast code. Java and C# are kept around for when you need good memory management and safety in code with C style syntax. I assume people use javascript out of otherwise repressed masochistic tendencies.
—–
Having to declare objects and deal with strong typing seems like a hassle when all you want to do is get something running. Once you get outside of “slap it together in a couple of days” range, though, you’ll begin to appreciate the advantages of strong typing.
The Ada hello world (
with Ada.Text_IO;
procedure Greet is
begin
— Print “Hello, World!” to the screen
Ada.Text_IO.Put_Line (“Hello, World!”);
end Greet;
) is super ugly in my opinion. I mean, have you seen how to do that in Python?
I mean Ada was created in the 70’s while python was created in the 90’s.
I imagine Ada’s big benefit will be code execution speed due to compilation while being object oriented with readable syntax.
Python may be easy to write but man is it slow as an interpreted language.
This seems like it’s still a good middle ground.
C/C++ is butt ugly, but it’s also compact when needed. It’s bad practice to have your code structure flow in two directions, but sometimes you just want to do a curly bracket one-liner.
Very interesting. I would like to see how you can run an Ada program on say an ESP32 if possible.
I am decently familiar with C, C++ (enough to get done what I want), very familiar with python and VB and Ada seems like an interesting mix of all of them.
Ada’s a tough learning curve because C/C++/Python all share operators and some syntax. You can preprocess C header files into Python definitions trivially because “(((4*5) & 0x1) << 2) != 0" means the exact same thing in both languages. (Yes, yes, feel free to say 'wait that's dangerous what about typing' yadda yadda yadda).
I've always found syntax variations are easier to flip between than operator and number changes. Tabs, curly braces, semicolons: whatever. But you make me think "wait how do I write this hexadecimal literal in this language" and I'm pitching your language straight into the trash.
Ah I gotcha
I looked at Ada briefly in the late 80s (there weren’t any projects that needed it so I never really got fluent). It seemed like what happens if COBOL and Pascal got drunk and had a baby. On the other hand, Modula-2 always seemed a more natural outgrowth from Pascal. On the gripping hand, Digital’s VAX Pascal had enough extra features for string handling and such that it got called BASCAL (at times it and VAX BASIC came close to being indistinguishable)… but I did a fair amount of work there.
Getting my CS degree back in the 80s, we had a ‘Programming Landscape’ class where we got introduced to different languages with ADA being one. Even bought a book on ADA at the time. That was my only experience with it, as Assembly, Pascal and C were the main languages that I’ve used in my career. Add Python now to that list as I use it all the time at work… and at home.
As for C being ugly and hard to read … that is just a matter of discipline when writing it. Don’t try to be ‘smart’ by building fancy ‘one liners’. Maintainability down the road is key… not cleverness. All variable names should mean what they are used for (minimum length of 3 chars unless it makes sence like x, y, z) . Sane organization of code and NO tabs — use spaces. We standardized on a 3 space indent rule and braces must be in same column for easy eye matching which brace goes with which. Simple rules like this really helped for readability across the ‘C’ code base. We never understood why you’d put a brace at the end of a statement like they are trying to enforce with Rust now-a-days…
Example:
cnt = 0;
while (cnt < 10)
{
if (lookup_table[cnt] == 1)
{
// do something
}
cnt++;
}
And of course this comment area messed up the spacing…. Not a code editor :rolleyes:
while()
___{
___If ()
______{
______// do something
______}
___}
