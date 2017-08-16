Bringing A 50 Watt Laser Cutter to Life

This is the future and we live in a world of 3D printers and laser cutters. Have you ever pondered the question of getting yourself a laser cutter? Well [Erich Styger] just landed a 50 Watt Laser Cutter from AliExpress and has written up a detailed guide to his experience.
[Erich] had been wrestling with the idea of buying one for himself for some time but was put off by the difficulty in their operation. This changed when [Scorch] published the K40 Whisperer control software which allows for better control over these machines. With the hopes of an interesting weekend project, [Erich Styger] took a leap of faith and spent $900 on a model 4040 laser cutter.
In his blog, he goes through the steps in setting up the machine as well as calibrating the laser. With a plethora of images and a detailed look at each aspect of the leveling and testing, [Erich Styger] had a weekend well spent and a working K40 laser cutter for his workshop. But perhaps the more valuable part of the stories is the overall experience.
It was not a “what you see is what you get” order, but it did turn out to be a hacker’s “what you want is what you get” adventure. The machine didn’t look the same as the picture, it came with a burned CD-R with a box full of small parts (in addition to separate shipment of a USB thumb drive and silicone sealant), and there were some mechanical touchups plus a stuck switch requiring reassembly. He has done an excellent job of documenting from order to test-runs and the photos alone are worth taking a look.
Adding value to inexpensive laser cutters in an often-featured project around here. If you are looking for more details on these wonderful machines, be sure to check out more tales of Cheap Laser Cutters and our coverage of the K40 Whisperer software launch from last month.
For that price is there any proof it is actually 50 watts? I don’t know much about lasers but I know that’s pretty high power and $900 is pretty cheap for one too if I’m not mistaken.
In general a laser cutter has narrow beam-width optics, and a laser engraver is lower power.
In practice, the energy output of a laser tube reaches a limit long before the power supply dial hits 100%.
Get an 80W tube, slowly ramp up the power from 10% to run it below the optimal depth penetration settings. This value will be nowhere near the label on the machine, and is usually around 60% for a 50W supply.
If you run a tube over the actual power limit, than you will only shorten the life of the tube.
Tip:
The 100W+ rated machines should have a tube almost a meter long that pokes out one side in an enclosure.
Small form factor desktop units are normally too short to even fit a real 60W tube.
Label’s say whatever the customer wants in China, but there are far more honest sellers than the organized-crime scams.
I’d rather pay a small factory that does good work, than some local middle man.
However, invest $10 in a GFI….
add your own extra ground strap before plugging-in a water cooled unit into a local-retail acquired GFI plug.
These sorts of laser cutters are never really 50W.
If you watch Russ’s (Sarbar Multimedia) videos on Youtube
Specifically this video
“RDWorks Learning Lab 22 The 50watt fraud a lesson learned ”
Russ explains how these machines, even his larger more expensive machine, is not 50W
I have a larger machine, which came with basically the same tube, and it could only be pushed to output around 35W
Goodness knows what corners they have cut in order to get the price down to $900
Bearing in mind these things have a power supply that can generate 15kV ….
Erich’s blog is worth visiting for the Cortex-M posts. His articles on the Kinetis tools have saved me tons of frustration at work.