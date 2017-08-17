What do you do with a discarded bit of superconducting wire? If you’re [Patrick Adair], you turn it into a ring.
Superconducting wire has been around for decades now. Typically it is a thick wire made up of strands of titanium and niobium encased in copper. Used sections of this wire show up on the open market from time to time. [Patrick] got ahold of some, and with his buddies at the waterjet channel, they cut it into slices. It was then over to the lathe to shape the ring.
Once the basic shape was created, [Patrick] placed the ring in ferric chloride solution — yes the same stuff we use to etch PC boards. The ferric chloride etched away just a bit of the copper, making the titanium niobium sections stand out. A trip through the rock tumbler put the final finish on the ring. [Patrick] left the ring in bare metal, though we would probably add an epoxy or similar coating to keep the copper from oxidizing.
[Patrick] is selling these rings on his website, though at $700 each, they’re not cheap. Time to hit up our the auction sites and find some superconducting wire sections of our own!
6 thoughts on “Wearable Superconductors”
Hmm, my wrist would suffer from frostbite if I had an actually superconducting ring
Even if it’s a “high temperature” superconductor ? ^^
Niobium and its compounds may be toxic (niobium dust causes eye and skin irritation), but there are no reports of human being poisoned by it. Apart from measuring its concentration, no research on niobium in humans has been undertaken.
Niobium, when inhaled, is retained mainly in the lungs, and secondarily in bones. It interferes with calcium as an activator of enzyme systems. In laboratory animals, inhalation of niobium nitride and/or pentoxide leads to scarring of the lungs at exposure levels of 40 mg/m3.
MSDS
https://research.utdallas.edu/cleanroom/app/uploads/2014/12/niobium.pdf
Effects of Exposure
Acute Effects
Inhalation
: May cause irritation of the mucous membranes. Inhaled particles may be retained in the lungs.
Ingestion
: Metallic niobium has a low order of toxicity due to poor absorption from stomach and intestines.
Skin
: May cause irritation.
Eye
: May cause transient, mechanical irritation.
Chronic Effects
: Chronic eye exposure may cause conjunctivitis.
Niobium crosses the placental barrier in animals.
Inhaling any metal into your lungs will cause cancer, and any metal will irritate you eyes. Niobium and titanium are both used for piercings because they actually cause less irritation that other metals.
It’s not likely you are going to inhale it unless you are machining it. Skin contact seems likely if you are wearing it and should at least be thought about. It’s certainly less likely to cause irritation than many other metals.
Sorry,
Just can’t get the “ring avulsion” image out of my mind.