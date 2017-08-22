Laser Etching PCBs

A while ago, [Marco] mounted a powerful laser diode to a CNC machine in an attempt to etch copper clad board and create a few PCBs. The results weren’t that great, but the technique was promising. In a new experiment, [Marco] purchased a very cheap laser engraver kit from China, and now this technique looks like it might be a winner.
[Marco] sourced his laser engraver from Banggood, and it’s pretty much exactly what you would expect for a CNC machine that costs under $200. The frame is aluminum extrusion, the motors are off-the-shelf steppers, the electronics are just Pololu-like drivers, and the software is somewhere between abysmal and terrible. Nevertheless, this machine can cut wood, leather, fabric, and can remove spray paint with a big blue laser diode.
To create his PCBs, [Marco] is first cleaning a piece of copper clad board, coating it with spray paint, then blasting it with a laser. The preferred software for this is LaserWeb, and the results are pretty good for a cheap machine.
There are a few extra steps to creating the PCB once the board has been coated with paint and blasted with a laser. This process still requires etching in either ferric chloride or some other mess of acid, but the results are good. So good, in fact, that [Marco] is experimenting with copper foil and Kapton to create flexible circuit boards. You can check out the video of these experiments below.
I believe that laser cutting shops don’t like to cut copper, as their operators get flash burns from the process. I think it was copper, anyway.
He is not cutting copper but the etchresist on top of the copper.
Still, once the resist is burned through, laser beam hits the metallic copper surface and scatters.
I recently got one of those kits too from banggood, Eleks A3 2500mW for €170 shipped. Assembly went well, hardware works fine, but the software Eleks provides is downright horrible. SVG doesn’t import correctly for starters, and it will send malformed GCODE to the machine and ignore its returned errors if your Language/Locate Settings is set to have a colon (,) as decimal seperator. Took me some time to find that one. The other supported software, benbox, can’t seem to control the laser on my “Mana SE” controller. I have not had the time to look at LaserWeb yet. Also the laser and controller both support PWM, but no PC software seems to support it. I have not had a lot of time to play with it yet, but i bet i’ll probably end up writing software myself.
laser etching pcb’s was also of interest to me as i was hoping to get rid of the messy FeCl3 etching, but cutting that copper would require quite a bit more power i understand.
i meant comma, not colon : “,”. It obviously uses the Locale Settings to do float to string while GCODE always expects a period as decimal seperator.
What is the accuracy of the laser? Can it do like 10/10 mill traces?