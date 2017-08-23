It is sometimes a surprise in our community of tinkerers, builders, hackers, and makers, to find that there are other communities doing very similar things to us within their own confines, but in isolation to ours. A good example are the modified vehicle crowd. In their world there are some epic build stories and the skills and tools they take for granted would not in any way be unfamiliar to most Hackaday readers.
As part of a discussion about electric vehicles near where this is being written, someone tossed an interesting link from that quarter into the mix; a two-part treatise on building ultra-light-weight tubular frame vehicles. Or space frames, as you might know them.
You might think that making a tubular framed for a vehicle would be a straightforward enough process, but as the article explains, it contains within it a huge well of geometry and metallurgy to avoid a creation that is neither too heavy nor contains excessive weakness. Part one deals mainly with prototyping a frame, the selection of materials and joining tubes, while part two goes into more detail on fabrication. The author likes brazing which may offend the sensibilities of welding enthusiasts, but you can substitute your jointing tech of choice.
A particularly neat suggestion, one of those simple ideas that make you wish you’d thought of it yourself, is to prototype a frame in miniature with copper wire and solder to evaluate the effect of different forces upon it before you commit your final design to steel.
The articles are a few years old, but no less pertinent in the information they contain. Meanwhile if you are a spaceframe veteran, then you may have your own suggestions for the comments below. And if you’d like some tips on how not to build a spaceframe, have a look at this motorcycle.
Thank you [JHR] and [Jarkman] for the tips.
3 thoughts on “So, You’ve Never Made A Spaceframe Before”
Beware if you are welding Cr-Mo or otherwise high-strength tempered steel; its strength is incredibly dependent on the heating/cooling profile that you subject it to. Unless you preheat before welding, you are likely to have cracking under load in the heat-affected zone adjacent to the weld. The preheat needs to be warm enough to prevent fast-freezing (and therefore large crystals) in the HAZ, but not so much that you anneal the tube and make it soft.
This cracking effect is more pronounced with thicker-wall tubing, so you will find great disagreement online about whether per-heating is necessary. Arguably it is maybe not necessary for super-thin-wall stuff, but many people claiming “it’s fine” have not actually tested that it is fine, and there were a few fatal drag-racing crashes in the 2000’s eventually attributed to HAZ cracking in Cr-Mo.
Post-weld heating/annealing of a welded area is popular but also foolish: it will prevent HAZ cracking, but returns the metal to the same annealed/untempered softness as mild steel, in which case you just wasted all your money on buying high-strength Cr-Mo steel, unless you have the means to temper your entire assembled frame. Which, let’s face it if you’re reading HAD, you don’t have a vehicle-sized vacuum chamber.
Soda straws.
How do you join them together? Blutac?