Antenna Basics by Whiteboard

Like a lot of people, [Bruce] likes radio controlled (RC) vehicles. In fact, many people get started in electronics motivated by their interest in RC. Maybe that’s why [Bruce] did a video about antenna basics where he spends a little more than a half hour discussing antennas. You can see the video below.

[Bruce] avoids any complex math and focuses more on intuition about antennas, which we like. Why does it matter that antennas are cut to a certain length? [Bruce] explains it using a swing and a grandfather clock as an analogy. Why do some antennas have gain? Why is polarization important? [Bruce] covers all of this and more. There’s even a simple experiment you can do with a meter and a magnet that he demonstrates.

If you know what a Smith chart is, this probably isn’t the video for you. If you don’t, this video isn’t going to cover anything like that. But if you want a better foundation about what antennas do and why they work, this is a good spend of 30 minutes.

If you want more info on the Yagi that [Bruce] mentions, we’ve talked about them before. We’ve also covered a similar intuitive antenna tutorial that uses a lot of interesting animations.