Most people who have dabbled in the world of electronic construction will be familiar in some form with the process of producing a printed circuit board by exposing a UV sensitive coating through a transparent mask, before moving on to etching. Older readers will have created their masks by hand with crêpe paper tape on acetate, while perhaps younger ones started by laser-printing from their CAD package.
How about a refinement of the process, one which does away with the acetate mask entirely? [Ionel Ciobanuc] may have the answer, in the form of an exposure through an LCD screen. The video below the break shows how it’s done, starting with a (probably a bit too lengthy) sequence on applying the photo-resist coating to the board, and then sitting LCD on top of UV lamp with the board positioned at the top of the pile.
It’s an interesting demonstration, and one that certainly removes a step in the process of PCB creation as it brings the pattern direct from computer to board without an intermediate. Whether or not it’s worth the expenditure on an LCD is up to you, after all a sheet of acetate is pretty cheap and if you already have a laser printer you’re good to go. We’re curious to know whether or not any plastic components in the LCD itself might be damaged by long-term exposure to intense UV light.
If you haven’t yet made a PCB using toner transfer, take a look at our handy guide.
Thanks [Setvir] for the tip.
20 thoughts on “Why Not Expose Your PCBs Through An LCD?”
About half way through, I felt like paying OHSPark to stop this insanity. So much work!
on the other hand, if you need a custom PCB IMMEDIATELY, then this is quicker than OSHpark.
I can see the pro: less waste material, no cleaning PCB up afterward. Con: LCD resolution limitation (do we have LCD capable of 600dpi?) and whether LCD can survive repeated Uv exposure.
Yes we do, not desktop ones but if you’re doing a small intricate board you can use a mobile phone display. They’re commonly used for homemade higher-than-full-hd projectors.
I would love to see a pointer to a project like that, given that these displays pretty much all use MIPI-DSI interfaces with zero documentation publicly available.
MIPI can be done (even though it is an enormous PITA of a protocol), there is some unofficial documentation out there, but unless you have the values for the hundreds of registers that have to be initialized before the display does anything, you have at best an expensive doorstop.
And you still need an FPGA or a SoC with a high speed interface to drive these.
I think the only exception were the iPad Mini screens that actually use an embedded DisplayPort interface and there were some projects making an interface board for these.
Why redesign the controller? The phone itself can control its display, and it’s easy to control a phone.
I don’t know about modern color LCD’s but the older monochromatic LCD’s suffer badly with exposure to UV.
I would be tempted to modify a VGA LCD monitor to try this as it could potentially eliminate a lot of registration issues for double sided boards but at the expense of resolution.
Currently I use the toner transfer method which gets me down to 5mil traces and 5 to 7 mil clearance and I would have to check the dot pitch of a monitor to see if that is doable with a ()VGA LCD monitor.
Double sided registration is still a problem that I haven’t completely solved with Toner Transfer.
Pillage a rotten fruit device for its “retina” display and finally put part of it to good use.
The tablets even supposedly uses a embedded version of displayport, and since you’d be gutting the original backlight anyway so you can use a UV light source, you’d only have to focus on designing a DP passthrough adapter board and power supply for the control board.
I wouldn’t worry too much about the UV – there is no need to use something like a germicide lamp with strong (and cancer-producing) UV. UV LEDs are pretty sufficient and faster to expose the photoresist than UV tubes anyway. The 30 or so seconds of weak UVA light from those shouldn’t degrade the plastics too much.
I would be more worried about the display actually blocking the UV light – if the display was designed to operate with a CCFL backlight, it may have an UV filter already.
The resist that I used to use (POSITIV something) can be exposed with regular CFL “energy saving” bulbs without any problems, though exposure times were long. I’m pretty sure I could just put the phone upside down on it with same result. More worried about the blur.
What a brilliant idea!
Interesting. This process eliminates the acetate and printer but requires an additional chemical, the photo-polymer. Chemical toxicity, disposability and availability are all big problems for me. Assuming those problems can be dealt with, will an old 17″ monitor laid flat work? Also, I must have missed the UV light thing. Nothing in this report indicated that it was even required. Why can’t the LCD’s original backlight work? Not enough UV? Can the LEDs be changed for UV types?
I wonder if that would work by taking the guts out of a computer monitor remove the backlight and diffuser etc.
The process might be worth playing with as I’m finding obtaining laser printer transparency film difficult and expensive to obtain.
you don’t have to use transparency paper. I use tracing paper, a 1200dpi second hand hp laser printer and some “density toner” spray(http://www.kruse.it/en/products/chemical-consumables/mat-laser-film-toner/density-toner/) after printing. Works fine for 6/6 mil traces but i do use the expensive pre-coated bungard PCB blanks.
I have all but the daylight cure resin to do this with, so where on earth in the UK can I get this or something just as good? I’ve tried spray resist and resist pre coated boards before but the results were rubbish! So I settled with Press n Peel which was much better (TQFP 100 etch fine) although I still get a 25% failure rate. This setup with a decent LCD screen would be awesome and much less painful for me. So, anyone got any idea’s about the resin???
Thanks, Dan
What about this to try it out? https://www.amazon.co.uk/CRYSTAL-REPAIR-REPAIRING-FURNITURE-PURPOSE/dp/B01D3JK8II/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1508146076&sr=8-1&keywords=uv+cure+resin
I’ve tried the tracing paper method and it wasn’t as good as press n peel for me plus I want to get away from using a laser printer. Direct application would make double sided boards a lot easier than trying to align two acetate sheets and not damaging the toner already transferred onto the opposite side when applying the next transfer.
Plus it would be great to see the results ;)
Why would you bother going through all that hassle when a laser print on tracing paper works just fine, gives better resolution and a larger print area
Because you still have waste paper afterward and you’d need to clean PCB before you can solder.
Obtaining the laser printer is for me, not cheap, nor simple, but maybe easier than obtaining chemicals.
E.g. to put a unique ID on each PCB.