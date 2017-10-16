Oh Great, WPA2 Is Broken

WPA2, the standard security for Wi-Fi networks these days, has been cracked due to a flaw in the protocol. Implications stemming from this crack range from decrypting Wi-Fi, hijacking connections, and injecting content. It’s fair to say, WPA2 is now Considered Harmful. The paper is available here (PDF).
This is a proof-of-concept exploit, and like all headline-making network security stories, it has a name. It’s called KRACK, for Key Reinstallation Attack. The key insight to this exploit is a vulnerability in the handshaking between routers and devices to establish a secure connection.
This is not the first time the researchers behind this exploit have found holes in WPA2. In a paper published by the KRACK researchers at the USENIX Symposium last August (PDF), they showed that the Random Number Generator used in 802.11 is flawed, ill-defined, and insecure. The researchers have also spoken at 33c3 on predicting WPA2 Group Keys.
The practical consequences of a poor definition and implementation of an RNG can be found in consumer hardware. The researchers found that in MediaTek-based routers, the only source of randomness is the current time. Meanwhile Broadcom-based routers do not use the RNG proposed by the 802.11 spec, but instead take the MD5 of the current time in microseconds. The researchers do not mention if the current time is a secret.
So what do we do now?
This has happened before. In 2001, WEP, the Wi-Fi security protocol many security-ignorant people are still running, was cracked in much the same was as KRACK. This quickly led to the development of Aircrack, and in 2003, the Wi-Fi Alliance rolled out WPA and WPA2. Sure, you can still select a deprecated security protocol for your router, but the problem of WEP hacking is as solved as it’s ever going to be.
The early 2000s were a different time when it came to wireless networks, though here in 2017 Wi-Fi permeates every cubic inch of our lives. Everything and everyone has Wi-Fi now. This is going to be a bit bigger than cracking WEP, but it remains possible to patch devices to ensure that this exploit is rendered useless. Install those security updates, people! Of course there will still be millions of unpatched devices in a year’s time, and for those routers, IoT baubles, and other wireless devices, turning on WPA2 will be akin to having no security at all.
That said, this isn’t a world-ending Armageddon in the way the botnet of webcams was. You will only be vulnerable if an attacker is within range of your router, and you will still be secure if you’re accessing secure websites. However, turning off Wi-Fi on your phone, relying on mobile data, not ignoring HTTPS cert warnings, and plugging into an Ethernet port might not be a bad idea.
18 thoughts on “Oh Great, WPA2 Is Broken”
Oh great, more smartphones to be thrown in the trash. =(
Not at all. Just means disabling any sort of hardware encryption and using application based encryption instead. This works for home-wifi as well. Just put the wifi on a DMZ and only allow a tunnel to the bastion for internet.
Yeah, it sucks, but at least it doesn’t make you think that you’re immune, since WPA2 is on. That horse has done gone.
Should make for some good recycling/trash fishing. .
“relying on mobile data”
Please explain how mobile protocols are not either broken already or just “secured” via blackboxing.
Extra points for listing possible attack vectors and clandestine opportunities that a closed source baseband chip monopoly has to offer.
Yeah carriers got caught replacing ads with their own ads already.
Who would have thought that the real ESP8266 killer will be WPA itself.
“and you will still be secure if you’re accessing secure websites”
sslstrip. What about the secure website?
HTTP Strict Transport Security?
Oh, happy day. :P
I only have 60 other dwellings within range of my router, and that’s just this building. Time to check for firmware updates. Again.
I am a bit surprised that WPA2 lasted this long.
Really, it sounded a bit kludgy in the first place, like it was expected to have 3-5 year life before real security came along.
One more reason to have everything encrypted on top of the WPA2 encryption. I already use VPNs on several locations, I will just use those even more now. The only issue might be that using such vulnerability, someone may be able to get on my home network, and although unable to read my transmission, use it to launch attacks.
Provided someone doesn’t do some DNS shenanigans on you… whilst TLS certificate validation ought to pick that up, there have been a number of high-profile cases where someone’s screw-up have left subsets of users wide open to all kinds of spoofing attack.
I always considered WAP, GSM, WPA, rot13, etc as minor speed bumps like a mechanical lock on a house or car, they can all be cracked or picked eventually just like multimedia crypto always does. SSH is pretty safe as is HTTPS as long as you keep your updates current.
Maybe it comes from the old days where I was out nakedly transmitting ax25 packet radio along with my callsign. Just be careful what personal information you transmit and always be a little paranoid that your crypto or comm method is being cracked/listened to.
Wait a minute, this is not about WPA2 , this is about lousy implementation on linux and android….
First link in the document, second paragraph:
“The weaknesses are in the Wi-Fi standard itself, and not in individual products or implementations”
yes but as you can read later, android and linux devices can install an empty certificate.
I think you’re looking at the reference to earlier vulns related to lousy implementation, poor PRNGs etc.