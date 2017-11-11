3D printing is great for prototyping, and not bad for limited runs of parts. Unfortunately though it really doesn’t scale well beyond a few pieces, so when you’re ready for the mass market you will need to think about injection molding your parts. But something like that has to be farmed out, right? Maybe not, if you know a thing or two about designing your own injection molds.
The video below comes from [Dave Hakkens] by way of his Precious Plastic project, whose mission it is to put the means of plastic recycling into the hands of individuals, rather than relying on municipal programs. We’ve covered their work before, and it looks like they’ve come quite a way to realizing that dream. This tutorial by [Dave]’s colleague [Jerry] covers the basic elements of injection mold design, starting with 3D modeling in Solidworks. [Jerry] points out the limitations of a DIY injection molding effort, including how the thickness of parts relates to injection pressure. Also important are features like gentle curves to reduce machining effort, leaving proper draft angles on sprues, and designing the part to ease release from the mold. [Jerry] and [Dave] farmed out the machining of this mold, but there’s no reason a fairly complex mold couldn’t be produced by the home gamer.
When you’re done learning about mold design, you’ll be itching to build your own injection mold machine. Precious Plastic’s tutorial looks dead simple, but this machine looks a little more capable. And why CNC your molds when you can just 3D print them?
Thanks to [Hassi] for the heads-up on this one.
12 thoughts on “DIY Injection Mold Design for the Home Shop”
Uhh. There are plenty of reasons why a fairly complex mold couldn’t be produced by the home gamer. They would have to already have high end CNC equipment and knowledge of how to use it just to start with, even if you set aside the mold design software part of thing and started with finished CAD drawings.
Setting aside the fact that you have to design a proper mold as well as deal with all of the other nuances of injection molding plastic, hand-waving this and just saying it can be done with a 3D printer is not just inaccurate but unprofessional.
That all said, I would really like it if injection molding were to become easier to do and much less expensive. But unlike a mill, CNC molding doesn’t really scale down in the same way because the pressures involved don’t suddenly change when you scale things down, necessitating proper, high quality equipment that doesn’t really drop much in price unless you were to cut out basically everything and make it a few thousand dollars of nearly all manual work. At least the controls and such are getting easier to deal with and less expensive.
Your typical home 3D printer certainly leaves a lot to be desired in terms of finish but get your designs printed on a commercial sls machine and the results are rather spectacular. I know of a few parts now been made this way in low volumes for the VW bus restoration scene.
I would agree with you there. But SLS is still a slow and somewhat expensive process. It’s nice for custom quantity of maybe one to perhaps a few dozen parts. Maybe a few more. But it’s certainly not cheap nor quick and it is never going to compete with injection molding if you need greater quantities. It can certainly make sense if the parts are simply no longer available though and the market is somewhat limited in size.
Although these guys referral service is interesting, there is always something to be learned by talking directly with tool and die makers.
1. Molten plastic is nasty stuff, at minimum both gloves and a full face shield should be worn (burns look similar to napalm victims).
2. A Sprue can be quite large most of the time if using a rubber washer seal… we often used a 1/4″ port for higher flow-rates and lower pressures.
3. Heating the mold to just below the plastics melting temperature is highly recommended.
Even pro shops will usually toss the initial few cycles as the machine warms up to operating temperatures.
The surface texturing and 2mm thick limit for the article’s cold process means these guys need to do a bit more research.
4. Epoxy composite injection molds require no machining, and are good for 800+ pieces.
Aluminum is usually good for 8000+pcs, and EDM carbon steel can handle over 50000+pcs.
5. The lip around the edge reduces overflow Flash, but allows air to escape as the cavity fills.
These guys get a B- for the video ad, and a F- for suggesting it is easy to improvise these designs.
The cost of a mold rarely makes sense for small batch parts, and designs normally include the maximum number of part copies possible specific to a factory machine’s per-injection-cycle (the time limiting factor).
You dont need a CNC machine to make molds. You can make reasonable molds with hand tools using some old techniques. Scraping and Shaping is one of the oldest techniques and was done well before there were CNC machines. Admittedly it takes a lot more time but you can make a really nice multi part mold this way.
You can also use the mold for injecting liquid resin in to.
Another option for making molds is using the electro erosion technique, you can make some prety complex shapes this way with some really intricate designs. the process can give just as much detail as etching PCB’s
Just FYI, Autodesk Moldflow Adviser Premium 2017 costs around $1,750 USD PER YEAR for a year long subscription. Are there even any open source or lower priced mold simulation products out there? This would just help get you part of the CNC design simulation done, setting aside all of the prior CAD work necessary before that. Again, extremely skeptical that somehow injection mold making has suddenly become a quick, cheap or easy thing.
3D printing has made one off designs cheaper and that’s been a huge change. Smaller CNC machines (including lasers) have helped make the shorter run or makerspace types of idea evolution easier. But injection molding is something I really have not seen become easier or cheaper to do much at all, despite well over a decade of work by a great number of people. It’s something that needs to work right, be cheap and the downside of it needing to produce five figures of something to break even but once that’s done, the price per unit is almost trivial. It’s like ill informed people saying they would 3D print things like disposable cutlery or cups because they fail to understand any of the details about how 3D printing or injection molding actually work.
That all said, if there are any examples that people know about regarding injection molding becoming cheaper or more home friendly and want to share, please do so! I would really like for that to change, I just haven’t seen much progress on that front at all. Despite the somewhat poorly researched or hyper inflated promises by the author. Yes, you can sort of 3D print some injection molds. On $100,000 printers. The molds might last for a dozen or two runs and the molds cost at least several hundred dollars and take 20+ hours to print. It works great as a final test before committing to a five figure mold run but it’s hardly a replacement. Sorry, but 3D printing is not exactly a viable alternative to CNC machining a proper mold.
You can have stuff machined in China, even to reasonable tolerances and finish while being reasonably priced… the mold looks like it’s from aluminum (judging not only by the look, but also by the way they handle the completed mold, steel would not be so light to to move around like that), so the machining shouldn’t be all that expensive.
Still probably at least a couple of hundred $$$ and shipping + the wait.
So you’ve never priced and sourced a Chinese mold manufacturer.
+1
Not personally, but I was witness to a China-made, mid-sized (slightly below 1t assembled) tool steel injection mold for a modern plastic injection machine… while several times cheaper, it also had to be sent several times back, because it had defects/missing features/didn’t work, so ultimately it cost the company slightly more then if they used a domestic mold maker…depends who you choose obviously, you (don’t) get what you (don’t) pay for…
The small mold pictured in the video is…well…small… and made of aluminium, so there should be a lot more shops to choose from, possibly even “western” ones, if you’re willing to spend around $500 for it…
Looking at the site, I would recomend looking at their shredder design, very DIY-friendly… the screw extruder looks reasonable as well, provided they’ll be able to supply the screw at the advertised €250 a piece…
As for the molds, there is a cheaper, more DIY-able version
Maybe somebody will start selling somewhat lower cost base molds that can support custom UV printed molds for people who want to do a few dozen test runs? It’s a somewhat more time consuming in the beginning hybrid possibility that has some merit for some applications but you will still need a full sized injection mold plus mold setup time at the very least.