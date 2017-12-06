If your usual tools are the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi, you might find it surprising that the industrial world tends to run on Programmable Logic Controllers, or PLCs. You can think of a PLC as a very rugged industrial Arduino, but it’s best not to take that analogy too far. Some PLCs are very simple and some are quite complex, but one thing they do have in common is they are usually programmed using ladder logic. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to program PLCs — a very marketable job skills in some places — you can now build and simulate ladder logic in your browser. [Garry Shortt] has a video walkthrough of the tool, that you can see below.
If you are used to conventional programming, you may find ladder logic a little frustrating. Originally, it was a documentation tool for relay logic but has grown to handle modern cases. It may actually help you to not think of it so much as a programming language, instead as a tool for drawing relay schematics. Contacts can be normally open or closed and in series or parallel to form AND and OR gates, for example, while coils can activate contacts.
In industry, ladder logic is well understood, and PLCs implement it in real time. It is also often very clear what the ladder is actually doing, more so than trying to read code, especially for people who are not necessarily coders.
Still, you may prefer normal programming. There was a recent post we did about a showdown between Arduino and a PLC. If you read the comments, a lot of people think the playing field favored the PLC, but it is still an interesting comparison. If you want real hardware, there are inexpensive options from the usual China sources and even an open source PLC.
6 thoughts on “PLCs in Your Browser”
I design electrical system schematics for industrial control systems, and write quite a bit of ladder logic.
For those that may not know, PLCs vs Arduino is about the same as Marauder vs Kia Sorento.
Ladder Logic is a standard but there are 6 other recognized standards in programming PLCs now and ladder is not used as much so wouldn’t say most are programmed in ladder logic. I work at a place where structured text and statement list are the main players and have seen programs from other machines that use these standards as well. Structured text will look much more familiar to anyone who has programed before and is fun to get into. In all though neat tip and a good learning tool for beginners interested in PLCs.
One other thing they also have in common is they are usually proprietary and considerably expensive and also subject to lack of support when they are inevitably discontinued. They have merit in some applications of course and they do tend to be robust but there are some considerable downsides as well, particularly for this user base.
If you stuck with major brands like Siemens or Allen Bradley you should have access to loads of support. As far as how well they hold up I’m aware of a processing plant in Nevada that was using PLC-5’s from Allen Bradley up until 2013 and was only looking to upgrade because of plant expansion. As a reference the first PLC-5 came out in 1988.
Pretty much my experience, especially for the older plants. Basically if it ain’t broke…
I believe the IEEE standard is only the following three langues for PLC’s. Ladder logic, which is the evolution of relay logic, structured text, and function block. While ladder logic and function block may not be as efficient as structured text I’ve found them to be the primary coding used in industrial applications. The nice thing about learning ladder logic is, if you can program one brand of PLC you can pretty much program any brand.