Clearly a believer in the old adage, “Go Big or Go Home”, [Ted Yapo] has decided to do something that seems impossible at first glance: starting his car with a CR2477 battery. He’s done the math and it looks promising, though it’s yet to be seen if the real world will be as accommodating. At the very least, [Ted] found a video by [ElectroBOOM] claiming to have started a car with a super capacitor, so it isn’t completely without precedent.
Doing some research, [Ted] found it takes approximately 2,000 W to 3,000 W at 14 V to start the average car engine. This is obviously far in excess of what a coin cell can put out instantaneously, but the key is in the surprising amount of potential energy stored in one of these batteries. If the cell is rated for 1000 mAh at 3 V, [Ted] shows the math to find the stored energy in Joules:
According to the video by [ElectroBOOM], he was able to start his car with only 6,527 J, and [Ted] calculates it should only take about 9,000 J on the high side from his research. So as long as he can come up with a boost converter that can charge a capacitor with high enough efficiency, this one should be in the bag.
[Ted] has started putting together some early hardware, and has even posted the source code he’s using on a PIC12LF1571 to drive the converter. He notes the current charge efficiency is around half of what’s needed according to his calculations, but he does mention it was an early test and improvements can be made. Will it start? If it does, this is some awesome Heavy Lifting.
17 thoughts on “Coin Cell Challenge: Jump Starting a Car”
It’ll be a product on Kickstarter next week.
“Kickstarter” yuk yuk.
Very nice entry for the challenge, good luck Ted!
I remember once teaching an electronics class, and one example of electronics math that I would trot out was an estimate of the total energy in an AA battery .. the results actually surprised mem. You can (conservatively) lift a car the better part of a meter off the ground.
You could always just drop the coin cell into your Mr. Fusion.
Hey yeah, Hackaday, you gotta clarify. Do we still qualify for the coin cell challenge if we achieve lithium-hydrogen fusion and power an Arduino off *that*? Also, are submissions from Guantanamo Bay accepted after the prototype levels a town?
It depends on which town, if it is where SupplyFrame’s HQ is, you can probably rule out getting the prize.
Detroit on the other hand…
I wonder, at 28V, would it take 1000 to 1500W, or 4000 to 6000W?
Well theoretically, it “should” still be between 1000 and 3000W, you would just need half the original current.
If it has 24V electrics, it’s probably not an average car anymore.
A starter motor has to bring all the things that moves with the engine somewhere around 500rpm, where the combustion can run the engine. So it has to counteract the inertia of the engine plus its accessories, a lot of friction (mostly from the accessories and cold oil), plus the compression. It basically depends on the characteristics of the engine, but the bigger the engine, the more power the starter will need.
Not to mention that Diesel engines require a lot of compression and most of them also require glow-plugs (on an average European car, it’s about ~1kW for ~5 seconds, a lot longer by cold weather).
If you want to have an idea of the power/energy needed to start an engine, push-starting a car can give you some hints.
No one said it had to be a cold engine, no one didn’t say it couldn’t be a Geo Metro ( 3 cylinders) with worn rings and starting fluid either!
At first I thought there was an error because 1000mAh could never fit into a coin cell, however they do exist and are quite common too.
Can anyone explain why LiPo and other technologies are much bigger at a similar voltage and much less capacity (I think about the 240mAh LiPo I have for my mini quadcopter which is already bigger than a coin cell)? I understand LiPos have a higher C rating, however, I thought size was only constrained by energy density and size.
Several reasons that come to mind, all related, though there are others:
The need to dissipate waste heat during recharge;
the different chemistry (rechargables have reactions that can be reversed without damaging the physical or chemical properties of the cell, non-rechargables don’t);
most rechargables, these days, tend to be designed for large current capacity, which means large surfaces in the cell to keep current density manageable. Too high a current density can damage the cell in several ways (heat, chemistry, undesirable side reactions, etc)
I love the homemade terminals! The terminals are something that I am very unimpressed with in my cheap RAMPS board. I definitely intend to upgrade it sooner than later. Every board I find though is at least a little bit of a compromise. I am considering designing my own. If so… I may have to make power terminals like these!
Wouldn’t the 1st test be connecting 4 cells in series to charge the cap? 1Ah @ 12V should get him to 43200J.
As nobody seems to have brought it up yet… The problem isn’t how much energy is in the coin cell, it’s extracting it from there. Those cells have been designed for long, slow drain. Trying to extract all the energy from them in less than a few hours at least, is going to significantly lower the energy amount. And once extracted, it isn’t going to last long in the supercaps either.
So good luck there, it might be possible to find the sweet spot on the drain rate and get the 6~7kJ in the supercap to start the car, but I think that for any practical use, this isn’t going to happen.