Ask Hackaday: Are You Wearing 3D Printed Shoes?

We love 3D printing. We’ll print brackets, brackets for brackets, and brackets to hold other brackets in place. Perhaps even a guilty-pleasure Benchy. But 3D printed shoes? That’s where we start to have questions.
Every few months, someone announces a new line of 3D-printed footwear. Do you really want your next pair of sneakers to come out of a nozzle? Most of the shoes are either limited editions or fail to become very popular.
First World Problem
You might be thinking, “Really? Is this a problem that 3D printing is uniquely situated to solve?” You might assume that this is just some funny designs on some of the 3D model download sites. But no. Adidas, Nike, and Puma have shoes that are at least partially 3D printed. We have to ask why.
We are pretty happy with our shoes just the way that they are. But we will admit, if you insist on getting a perfect fitting shoe, maybe having a scan of your foot and a custom or semi-custom shoe printed is a good idea. Zellerfield lets you scan your feet with your phone, for example. [Stefan] at CNC Kitchen had a look at those in a recent video. The company is also in many partnerships, so when you hear that Hugo Boss, Mallet London, and Sean Watherspoon have a 3D-printed shoe, it might actually be their design from Zellerfield.
Or, try a Vivobiome sandal. We aren’t sold on the idea that we can’t buy shoes off the rack, but custom fits might make a little sense. We aren’t sure about 3D-printed bras, though.
Maybe the appeal of 3D-printed shoes lies in their personalizability? Creating self-printed shoes might make sense, so you can change their appearance or otherwise customize them. Maybe you’d experiment with different materials, colors, or subtle changes in designs. Nothing like 30 hours of printing and three filament changes to make one shoe. And that doesn’t explain why the majors are doing it.
Think of the Environment!
There is one possible plus to printing shoes. According to industry sources, more than 20 billion pairs of shoes are made every year, and almost all will end up in landfills. Up to 20% of these shoes will go straight to the dump without being worn even once.
So maybe you could argue that making shoes on demand would help reduce waste. We know of some shoe companies that offer you a discount if you send in an old pair for recycling, although we don’t know if they use them to make new shoes or not. Your tolerance for how much you are willing to pay might correlate to how much of a problem you think trash shoes really are.
But mass-market 3D-printed shoes? What’s the appeal? If you’re desperate for status, consider grabbing a pair of 3D-printed Gucci shoes for around $1,300. But for most of us, are you planning on dropping a few bucks on a pair of 3D-printed shoes? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.
If you are imagining the big guys printing shoes on an Ender 3, that’s probably not the case. The shoes we’ve seen are made on big commercial printers.
the obvious practical thing is 3d-printed insoles. that’s typically how shoes are customized to your feet, just replacing the insole. most feet will fit fine within a standard outer sole and upper.
a podiatrist will charge around $1k for custom insoles, and there’s an abundance of resources now that will do it for less…a lot of them send you a box of some sort of like modeling clay that you use to make a cast of your foot, and then they send you a custom insole. a very common activity and i definitely do have some interest in skipping the middle men for that… i wouldn’t print the insole, of course…i would print the mold.
As someone who has used orthotic insoles since a child and doesn’t really have the money to put insolea in all my shoes, you are right on the money with your comment.
But why? If you print the insole not only is ot easier but you can have different spots with differing cushioning etc. They don’t have to live forever if you can just print a new one for $2 or w/e
Our bodies are all different, some subtly, some not so subtly; thinking that we should be able to fit into industry standard clothes is backasswards, and also entirely modern.
Anything that can take us back to custom fitting clothes and shoes is good. I’d happily wear a custom made 3D printed bra, although the ones in that Nike advert seem to have forgotten the 3rd dimension of 3D printing, they’d need to solve that first.
I’d really like to see custom cut and stitched clothes based on 3D scans, so a designer could design how they want their clothes to fit, hang, cinch, etc. and a computer program could translate that onto any given body.
Shoes only last 300-500 miles before the soles are worn flat and the seams start to unravel, and they’re more trouble than they’re worth to repair (essentially rebuilding the entire shoe), which means I go through a pair every year. It doesn’t make sense to buy very expensive shoes because they wear out just the same, so I go for the value option. Of course you could wear army boots or similar, but those too turn ratty after a while, and they’re not very comfortable for walking.
Now the trouble is, whenever I find a nice comfortable and good looking pair of shoes, the model goes out of production next year and I have to spend an inordinate amount of time shopping around to find the next good pair. Once or twice I’ve had the luck of finding the same shoe online, but mostly not.
However, if you could 3D print the shoe then you’ll always be able to reproduce it and not rely on the fashion trends folding back to the same idea.
I personally wouldn’t likely wear 3d printed shoes but there certainly is a place for printed inserts….
About 10 years ago a local tech school student had me come out and help him with getting the 3d printer to print in flexible filament so he could print an insert that went into the end of a shoe for a girl who lost part of her foot (IIRC, lost some toes and part of the end due to a lawn mower accident).
I can see this being useful for testing fit…if not long term use.
