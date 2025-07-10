Ask Hackaday: Are You Wearing 3D Printed Shoes?

We love 3D printing. We’ll print brackets, brackets for brackets, and brackets to hold other brackets in place. Perhaps even a guilty-pleasure Benchy. But 3D printed shoes? That’s where we start to have questions.

Every few months, someone announces a new line of 3D-printed footwear. Do you really want your next pair of sneakers to come out of a nozzle? Most of the shoes are either limited editions or fail to become very popular.

First World Problem

You might be thinking, “Really? Is this a problem that 3D printing is uniquely situated to solve?” You might assume that this is just some funny designs on some of the 3D model download sites. But no. Adidas, Nike, and Puma have shoes that are at least partially 3D printed. We have to ask why.

We are pretty happy with our shoes just the way that they are. But we will admit, if you insist on getting a perfect fitting shoe, maybe having a scan of your foot and a custom or semi-custom shoe printed is a good idea. Zellerfield lets you scan your feet with your phone, for example. [Stefan] at CNC Kitchen had a look at those in a recent video. The company is also in many partnerships, so when you hear that Hugo Boss, Mallet London, and Sean Watherspoon have a 3D-printed shoe, it might actually be their design from Zellerfield.

Or, try a Vivobiome sandal. We aren’t sold on the idea that we can’t buy shoes off the rack, but custom fits might make a little sense. We aren’t sure about 3D-printed bras, though.

Maybe the appeal of 3D-printed shoes lies in their personalizability? Creating self-printed shoes might make sense, so you can change their appearance or otherwise customize them. Maybe you’d experiment with different materials, colors, or subtle changes in designs. Nothing like 30 hours of printing and three filament changes to make one shoe. And that doesn’t explain why the majors are doing it.

Think of the Environment!

There is one possible plus to printing shoes. According to industry sources, more than 20 billion pairs of shoes are made every year, and almost all will end up in landfills. Up to 20% of these shoes will go straight to the dump without being worn even once.

So maybe you could argue that making shoes on demand would help reduce waste. We know of some shoe companies that offer you a discount if you send in an old pair for recycling, although we don’t know if they use them to make new shoes or not. Your tolerance for how much you are willing to pay might correlate to how much of a problem you think trash shoes really are.

But mass-market 3D-printed shoes? What’s the appeal? If you’re desperate for status, consider grabbing a pair of 3D-printed Gucci shoes for around $1,300. But for most of us, are you planning on dropping a few bucks on a pair of 3D-printed shoes? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.

If you are imagining the big guys printing shoes on an Ender 3, that’s probably not the case. The shoes we’ve seen are made on big commercial printers.