Well, that was quick. Four days ago we mentioned that the British electronics retail chain Maplin was being offered for sale, and today it has been announced that no buyer has been found and the company is going into administration.
We dealt with all the nostalgia for what was roughly a British equivalent to Radio Shack in our previous post. Perhaps now it’s time to look beyond the jumpers-for-goalposts reminiscences about spaceships on the catalogues for a moment, and consider what this means for us in 2018.
It’s fairly obvious that a retail model for selling either electronic tat or components is no longer viable in an age of online ordering and availability of almost anything at knock-down prices for anyone prepared to wait for a packet from China. This applies on both sides of the Atlantic, but for British retailers, the killer combination of very high rents and local business taxes makes it particularly difficult. Maplin were extremely convenient when you needed a part immediately, but the universal reaction from Hackaday readers was that they were overpriced. It’s the same story that has cleared away numerous chains in other sectors, and the toxic view that retail property is still the goldmine it might have been in decades past is largely responsible.
Despite all that, there must still be some demand for electronic components at a retail level even if the economics no longer support a showroom model. Perhaps a trade counter operation might have better luck, it will be interesting to see whether suppliers such as RS Components or CPC expand their networks to try to capture that business. Whatever happens, we’ll keep you posted.
7 thoughts on “Bye Bye, Maplin”
I can’t see RS being interested in the occasional hobbyist.I don’t know their current policy on walk-in trade but before my nearest trade counter was closed, I heard them tell random walk-ins that they couldn’t serve them as their planning permission did not permit retail sales. This was well before the days of them selling Raspberry Pi’s and trying to befriend the “maker” market so this may have changed. I’ve not used an RS trade counter for years but they never carried much electronic stock – whenever I was there, most of their customers were electrician/industrial controls types.
I just checked and their SE London trade counter does have at least ten 10K resistors in stock.
> I can’t see RS being interested in the occasional hobbyist.
Not walk in, but certainly RS is happy to sell in bits and pieces to hobbiests.
Here in NZ RS will sell you a pack of 20 resistors paid by credit card with free courier delivery… for a total of 78 cents. Seriously. Obviously they are amortising shipping costs across all their orders (or in other words, subsidising shipping for those small things), but still.
Add to that as well that they sell RasPI and Arduino stuff (not cheaply though) and that sort of thing, I think it’s reasonable to say that RS sees that at least that hobbiests become engineers, or engineers are hobbiests too.
Note American friends, RS is not an acronym for Radio Shack, we are talking about RS Components
On the offchance that there is some retail market, maybe a small corner of Hobbycraft could be a suitable home?
Oh well, that’ll be that then…
Jaycar are very visible here in down under Australia & NZ. If anything they seem to still be expanding!
If Dick Smiths expanded into the UK, I think the UK would welcome them with open arms. I guess Jaycar is similar?
They did this to themselves. At the start of the last recession they decided to open more branches, bigger stores in towns that had no proven need for them. They swamped the country with branches everywhere. They failed to hire speciallist or interested staff, No one knows anything about the products.
As soon as you enter their stores, they jump on you “DO YOU NEED ANY HELP???” I hate that so much I only enter when I have no other options – I’d rather wait 6 weeks for a part to arrive from China than walk in to a store that will pester me the very second I enter!
And another major failing on their part – they had such a poor pricing structure and attitude. They grossly overpriced themselves – RPi’s for £45 when everyone else is £30-£35, components that no domestic customer will want at prices even commercial buyers would question, and hard drives a 1/3rd more expensive than everywhere else.
The joke has been for many years when Maplins had a sale they bring their prices down to everyone else’s level.
Buy now while shops last.