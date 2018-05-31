Tiny FPGA Board Fits in Your Laptop

There are a bunch of FPGA development boards to choose from, but how many will fit inside your laptop? The PicoEVB is a tiny board that connects to a M.2 slot and provides an evaluation platform for the Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA family.
This minimalist board sports a few LEDs, a PCIe interface, an integrated debugger, on-board EEPROM, and some external connectors for hooking up other bits and pieces. The M.2 connector provides the board with power, USB for debugging, and PCIe for user applications.
A major selling point of this board is the PCIe interface. Most FPGA boards with PCIe will cost over a grand, and will only fit in a large desktop computer. The lower priced options use older FPGAs. The PicoEVB is tiny and retails for $219. Not a bad deal when the FPGA on-board costs nearly $100.
The PicoEVB is also open source. Design files and sample projects can be found on Github.
Brilliant thanks Eric Evenchick,
This is just what an associate needs as he is I think still in the early stages of designing a commercial plan for a range of products to handle diverse graphics with multiple HDMI in/out with inherent scaling/OCR in the streams. I advised that the easiest and quickest approach for the first 2 levels of his design cycle progress is FPGA at the development alpha test cycle at the least. This seems to fall straight into that, though he might have seen it by now.
Great to see this here and looking forward to discussions, cheers.
I have been an advocate for quite some time for FPGA dies to be fitted in to computers or integrated in to the chipsets, some real flexible low power logic even just purely for math would be very beneficial for software development not just for industry but also for the consumer
and now that intel owns altera, i hope they do something with that
Good idea onebiozz, +1
Reminds me of my experience in jungles of Sabah 20years back 1998. When I noticed laptops/notebook sizes from then dropping in size a few years ago. I often mused on a type of slightly larger thicker laptop which had space for multiple IC/software design oriented options. Eg lift out/up sections for single chip micro/fpga programmers, data loggers, independent tablet type DSOs etc.
These days even easier with small PCIe and high speed USB, could be a few opportunities down that path but, with software simulation moving ahead apace the romantic ideal of the one man/person self-sustained designer becoming only a nostalgic memory.
Maybe the FLGA product listed above could offer a path back to those ideals to a degree,
I can see utility for 2 in one laptop with some space for extra HDMI connector but, which laptop has that :-(
Thanks
“I have been an advocate for quite some time for FPGA dies to be fitted in to computers or integrated in to the chipsets” – why? so they can be reprogrammed at will by hackers and malware? what makes you think the PC industry would do a good job at making an on-board FPGA secure? they couldn’t even build a CPU or UEFI without introducing major security flaws. making an FPGA available for use would spell DISASTER. just as it is, having a pci-e connector, i can envisage all kinds of mischief to be had with this.. none of it being good! :)
Now this would be awesome for RISC V development etc. the only question is how to handle I/O when the board is inside the computer, not sure how you can expose/communicate with your designs through USB / PCIe.
By the time there was a crowdfunding regarding PicoEVB, I tried to draw the attention here at least twice but the editor/moderator/whatever never did and so there was never an article about it. So the tip is quite outdated. I bought one. I think I regret it. There is one just sample. Nothing has really changed since the last time the crowdfunding ended. I wonder whether some developers were able to do something interesting. If so, probably not in open source mind. If you want to know how to make such or such thing except for the DMA, good luck because Xilinx documentations really suck.
Ah interesting point of view Hlide Fremen, thanks
I will definitely follow that up whilst indoctrinating new staff ;-) Its certainly an area I’m looking to get more commercial understanding, though I will investigate the engineering side, these days there are more focused people and its becoming more specialised from my early days in gate arrays mid 1990’s
