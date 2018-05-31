Getting bounced to a website by scanning a QR code is no longer an exciting feat of technology, but what if you scanned the ingredient list on your granola bar and it went to the company’s page for that specific flavor, sans the matrix code?
Bright minds at the Columbia University in the City of New York have “perturbed” ordinary font characters so the average human eye won’t pick up the changes. Even ordinary OCR won’t miss a beat when it looks at a passage with a hidden message. After all, these “perturbed” glyphs are like a perfectly legible character viewed through a drop of water. When a camera is looking for these secret messages, those minor tweaks speak volumes.
The system is diabolically simple. Each character can be distorted according to an algorithm and a second variable. Changing that second variable is like twisting a distorted lens, or a water drop but the afterimage can be decoded and the variable extracted. This kind of encoding can survive a trip to the printer, unlike a purely digital hidden message.
Hidden messages like these are not limited to passing notes, metadata can be attached to any text and extracted when necessary. Literature could include notes without taking up page space so teachers could include helpful notes and a cell phone could be like an x-ray machine to see what the teacher wants to show. For example, you could define what “crypto” actually means.
5 thoughts on “Distorted Text Says A Lot”
stekernography
Oooo, good word.
New way to pass secret notes in classroom. If teacher confiscates the note, it’d look normal and harmless and pass it. But student who knows can get the hidden message.
Another way of achieving the same is how many AR viewers such as Arilyn work. They apparently run some kind of edge detection on the image, then hash the shape of the edges and use it online to lookup whether there is any matching information. Thus just the layout of text and graphics becomes the key.
So: watermarking /everything/, catching whistleblowers with canary traps, so on? And otherwise fairly useless – who will scan a text with no indication telling that it has ha code? And if it does, why not just replace that indication with (drumroll) a code? QR, url, whatever.
Oh, might be good for ARGs. Thanks :-|