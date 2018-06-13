Fans of the long-running and ever-fantastic British TV show Dr. Who will no doubt hold a soft spot in their hearts for the Doctor’s little robot companion. No, not one of his many human sidekicks, we’re talking about K-9, the angular dog-like android that burst onto British screens back in 1977.
There were a number of original [K-9] props made by the BBC, and these were eventually sold by the corporation. One found its way to Abertay University, and it was there that [Gary Taylor], a computer science student found it. Sadly the years had not been kind to the robotic mutt, in particular water from a roof leak had damaged its internals beyond repair. With little more than the fibreglass shell to work with, he set out to rebuild K-9 and make the task the subject of his dissertation.
The original robo-dog was little more than a 1970s remote-controlled car, but its upgrades bring it firmly into the 21st century. At its heart is the inevitable Raspberry Pi 3, coupled with an Arduino mega 2560 that handles motor control and interfacing to an array of ultrasonic sensors. The Pi’s Bluetooth radio talks to an app on an Android phone, that serves as the K-9’s controller. All of which makes for an impressive upgrade, but we hope has disturbed as little of the original prop work as possible
Not everyone is lucky enough to find an original K-9, but for those destined for classic BBC prop disappointment there is always the possibility that you could build your own.
12 thoughts on “Rescuing K-9”
That is wrong, just wrong. I highly doubt the original internals were damaged beyond repair or even carefully built replacements. It’s just another person who can follow a Raspberry Pi guide and gutted a rare piece of history for 5min of fun.
AS someone who likes to fit modern running gear to classic cars (and takes some abuse from purists as a result) its his dog, he can do what he likes.
A man who had a “classic” car collection told me that there was no profit to be made in doing an exact restoration, because the people most likely to purchase such a car also remember what the price of that car was when new, and couldn’t get over the price the restorer was asking.
He also said that it was risky to take an old car on a trip, a component failure would result in a long wait for a replacement part to arrive, whereas newer components/parts are more readily available.
Now, K-9 is not a “classic car”, but where are the other K-9 props the Beeb sold, and what is being done, if anything, to keep them functional?
As Dr. Who was a BBC program[me] it would have been apropos to use a BBC-Micro in the rebuild!
B^)
Isn’t the ARM processor in the Pi distantly related to the processor in the BBC-Micro?
Oh yeah, I’d forgotten that!
3-D scan it so people can start printing / building replicas!
I can “see” implementing functional buttons on the back, computer vision, an LCD on the the side panel, voice circuits (replaying K-9’s audio clips).
And a black and white striped shirt and a pea whistle, so it can be a referee on Robot Wars!
(contestants banned for life if they harm the referee!)
Was K-9 Mark II the same, or was it physically/functionally different?
I agree with Darren. Not every old thing needs to be modernized. Some things should simply be rebuilt to their original specs. If you do modernize something, never do something you can’t undo later. In other words, make the changes reversible without leaving holes in the original, or copy the original and modify the copy to your heart’s content.
Well, without photos, we really do not know the extent of the water/time damage, now do we?
If you look at the system diagram in the linked article, you’ll see that the student who did this project can’t spell “Receive” correctly even though it has a helpful red squiggle underneath it.
Sure, it’s not the end of the world, and there may be extenuating personal circumstances, but it is a poor reflection on the state of the nation.
Now get off my lawn.