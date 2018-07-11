There are at least two phases to learning about electronics. In the first phase, you learn about how components are supposed to work. In the second phase, you learn about how they really work. Wires have resistance and inductance. Adjacent wires have capacitance. Capacitors leak. Inductors have resistance. All of these things matter. [Learnelectronics] has a recent video that explores recovery time for a diode — a phase two conversation.
If you haven’t run into recovery time before, it is the amount of time the diode takes to shut off after it is conducting. This manifests itself as a little undershoot where the signal that the diode should block leaks through briefly.
The video looks at a few different diode types at different frequencies. The recovery time makes a difference in several designs including switching power supplies. If you dig into the physics, there is a usually a trade-off between several other parameters and recovery time. Just to give you an idea, the datasheet for a BAT42 Schottky diode says the reverse recovery time at 10mA is no more than 5 ns.
The video shows reverse recovery time, but forward recovery time is a thing too, though that usually isn’t such a big deal until you deal with very high currents. If you want a more technical explanation, there are good application notes from Vishay and Fairchild, to read.
If you want a different take on the same subject, [w2aew] also did a video on this topic a while back.
14 thoughts on “Diode Recovery Time Explained”
Recovery time hack http://www.qrp.gr/technology/diodeaudioamp/Diamp.htm
For anyone interested in this particular subject I’d recommend w2aew’s excellent tutorial at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBqLOrlA7QI . This guy is an excellent teacher (but not working as one) and always goes through the theory in easy-to-understand terms on paper first and then follow up with some practical demonstrations.
I highly recommend his youtube channel, it’s very nice and down to earth. No excessive talking and repeating like Dave’s eevblog, and no silly antics like electroboom, and not a speed-talker like “mikes electric stuff”
Generally speaking there are three models for components.
The ideal model, where the diode conducts in one direction only.
The first approximation, where obvious factors like 0.7v forward voltage drop are estimated in the design.
The second approximation where most factors such as impedance and recovery time are taken into consideration.
Most hobbyists can get along fine with the first approximation for most projects. Engineers or those working on complex projects that involve RF will have to delve a lot deeper into the specs of each component.