[CuriousMarc] was restoring an old Model 19 TeleType. The design for these dates back to the 1930s, and they are built like tanks (well, except for the ones built during the war with parts using cheaper metals like zinc). Along the way, he restored a hefty tube-based power supply that had two very large electrolytic capacitors. These dated from the 1950s, and common wisdom says you should always replace old electrolytics because they don’t age well and could damage the assembly if powered up. [Marc] didn’t agree with common wisdom, and he made a video to defend his assertion which you can see below.
If you look at the construction of electrolytic capacitors, one plate of the capacitor is actually a thin layer that is formed electrically. In some cases, a capacitor with this plate is damaged can be reformed either by deliberate application of a constant current or possibly even just in normal operation.
Of course, [Marc] agrees sometimes a capacitor is done for and has to be replaced. But he is saying that if you test it and it is good enough, it will get better with use. He also shows a capacitor that is starting to fail in a way such that he did replace it.
We get the idea [Marc] was a bit peeved at the comments on his previous video about his failure to replace the capacitors. He’ll get no sympathy from any Hackaday authors though. We have covered how to reform electrolytics before. We’ve also examined the insides of different capacitors, which is a good start to reasoning about how they might fail.
4 thoughts on “Replace Old Electrolytics? Not So Fast… Maybe”
If I’m taking the engine out of my car at 90,000 miles and the clutch isn’t quite worn out yet, I’m still replacing the damn clutch because it’s easier to do it at that point than at some later date. Who cares if I’m throwing new parts in before the old ones completely failed. It saved me from having to rip the transmission out a second time, and it means that it got replaced before it left me stranded.
I do the same thing with electrolytic capacitors in antique equipment. Replace them all once and you’ll have peace of mind for years to come.
I understand that you want the same look in antique equipment. It is not uncommon to scoop the contents out of a can capacitor, especially multi-section electrolytics, and stuff modern much smaller replacements inside.
The main reason to replace the large electrolytics, is that they are usually power supply filter caps. If one fails shorted and kills the power transformer….then you have a real problem, and you will really wish you had replaced the electrolytic when you had the chance.
Agreed. That is the one part that is most difficult to replace, and very expensive to have rewound.