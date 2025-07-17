Over on his YouTube channel [Tom Stanton] shows us how to build a Stirling Engine for a bike.
A Stirling Engine is a heat engine, powered by the expansion and contraction of a working fluid (such as air) which is heated and cooled in a cycle. In the video [Tom] begins by demonstrating the Stirling Engine with some model engines and explains the role of the displacer piston. His target power output for his bike engine is 150 watts (about 0.2 horsepower) which is enough power to cycle at about 15 mph (about 24 km/h). After considering a CPU heatsink as the cooling system he decided on water cooling instead.
[Tom] goes on to 3D print and machine various parts for his bike engine. He uses myriad materials including aluminum and Teflon. He isn’t yet comfortable machining steel, so he had the steel part he needed for handling the hot end of the engine manufactured by a third party.
[Tom] explains that when he started the project he had intended to make a steam engine. But after some preliminary research he discovered that a Stirling Engine was a better choice, particularly they are quieter, more efficient, and safer. After a number of false starts and various adjustments he manages to get his engine to run, which is pretty awesome. Standby for part two to see the bike in action!
We have covered the Stirling Engine here on Hackaday many times before. You might like to read about how to create one with minimal parts or how to make one from expedient materials.
5 thoughts on “Building A Stirling Engine Bike”
“Includes paid promotion”
Also- I can’t fathom how this works. Stirling engines function on a heat differential. I skimmed the video and cannot see where that heat differential is generated. In models a candle or alcohol burner supplies the “hot end” and this write up says it’s water cooled (??).
Stirling powered watercraft I’ve seen written up were heat-fired. Even the coffee cup varieties use the heat from the coffee.
There is not much I can imagine that carrying around a cryo cooler or something is remotely close to providing useful work.
He heats the hot end with a blow torch.
Well, that is pretty much as disappointing as @craig expected.
But I just had a wired thought: What if one uses a heatpump to power a sterling engine?
Basically efficiency comparison
Li* power -> e-motor
VS.
Li* power -> heatpump -> sterling motor
I assume sterling motors have a lot worse efficiency but whatever (and they’re heatpumps too).
Maybe I’m too tired but the idea of
Funny how that works.
No lies detected.
