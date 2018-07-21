[Tom Clancy]’s The Hunt For Red October is a riveting tale of a high-level Soviet defector, a cunning young intelligence analyst, a chase across the North Atlantic, and a new submarine powered by a secret stealth ‘caterpillar’ drive. Of course there weren’t a whole lot of technical details in the book, but the basic idea of this propulsion system was a magnetohydrodynamic drive. Put salt water in a tube, wrap a coil of wire around the tube, run some current through the wire, and the water spits out the back. Yes, this is a real propulsion system, and there was a prototype ferry in Japan that used the technology, but really the whole idea of a caterpillar drive is just a weird footnote in the history of propulsion.
This project for the Hackaday Prize is probably the closest we’re going to see to a caterpillar drive, and it can do it on a small remote-controlled boat. Instead of forcing water out of the back of a tube with the help of magic pixies, it’s doing it with a piston. It’s a drive for a solar boat race, and if you look at the cutaway view, it does, indeed, look like a caterpillar.
Instead of pushing water through a tube by pushing water through a magnetic field, this drive system is something like a linear motor, moving a piston back and forth. The piston contains a valve, and when the piston moves one way, it sucks water in. When the piston moves in the opposite direction, it pushes water out.
The goal of this project is to compete against other solar powered remote-controlled boats. Of course, most of the other boats are using a DC motor and a propeller. This is a weird one, though, and we’re very interested in seeing how the production version will work.
10 thoughts on “A Caterpillar Drive That Actually Looks Like A Caterpillar”
“Put salt water in a tube, wrap a coil of wire around the tube, run some current through the wire, and the water spits out the back”.. Um… no. See even https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetohydrodynamic_drive
The source you link seems to say about as much. Do you mean it should be running current through the propellant fluid directly? Because there’s a section on inductive devices in there as well.
What are you trying to say here?
A magnetic field at a right angle to the current flow through a propellant, Moving a fluid using its own magnetic properties (as in liquid oxygen, ferrofluid, or otherwise) without a current flowing through the fluid is not a magneto-hydrodynamic phenomena, and can be considered a simple electromagnetic (motor) phenomena. No net propulsion would be obtained through inducing a current flow, although some plasma systems use an RF system or DC current discharge to create the initial plasma which is then accelerated by a continuous magnetic field. Alternating current / magnetic field systems have been tested in generator applications, but have limited usefulness due to the high magnetic field intensities required, as superconducting magnetic materials due not respond well to fast magnetic field changes.
Exactly. Without the right hand rule, your propellant goes nowhere.
Wrapping a coil of wire around the tube and running current through the wire will produce a magnetic field axial to the tube. Without moving charge in the medium, there will be no net force. Also, the force produced will be perpendicular to the magnetic field (which would be across the tube diameter, not axial to the tube), which will produce no thrust.
Yup, p is right. I’ve even made such a “motor” using mercury as the working fluid for another purpose,,,nicely quiet, but not terribly efficient even with mercury’s far higher conductivity – hard to get much out of one partial “turn” in the electromagnet you’re making a part of the fluid into (you could, and I did, use permanent magnets for the cross-pipe H field). And despite the book premise (fun) the amount of current you’d need to get any decent force on salt water would entail a voltage such that you’d be electrolyzing a lot of it into H2 and O2, which is a pretty noisy fizzy process.
Not to mention a heat bloom to die *from* as your trail would show up to anyone with IR satellite as it convected to the surface. Sure, it’d only show where you’d just been…
Like to see a sub with cilia drive.
Wouldn’t a Tesla Valve make a better shuttle than the the little hinge based flapper?
It should work for propulsion in water. Tesla valves generally work well for low viscosity fluids (gases included). The flow restriction of the Tesla valve may be a problem though, and may cause a loss of propulsion. The leakage of the Tesla valve probably wouldn’t cause a problem in this application.
looks very similar to how a facet solid state fuel pump works, a plunger with a valve in it shuttles back and forth with power from an electromagnet. (and a spring) .. these things are ultra-reliable. I believe holley and a few other companies make them but facet would be the main source in the UK.