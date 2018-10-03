New Part Day: The Fifty Cent USB Chip

If you want to plug a USB cable into your next project, you’ve got a problem. USB is not UART, and UART is what every microcontroller serial port wants. To add USB to your microcontroller project, you’ll need to add a support chip, probably from FTDI, although there are a multitude of almost-FTDI clones available from the other parts of the Internet. These parts are slightly expensive, and they require some support circuitry. What you really need is a simple device that requires minimal external components, takes in serial from your microcontroller and spits out USB, and costs no more than a dollar. Bonus points if it’s hand-solderable.
The CH330 is apparently the answer to this problem (That’s a TaoBao link, this is probably going to be the best link going forward). It’s a dead simple chip with eight pins. Two are the data lines on a USB cable, and two are TX and RX for your microcontroller. The other pins are just power, ground, and an RTS line. Best of all, it only costs about fifty cents. You’ve never heard about it, because a few hours after this post is published, it will be the most information you’re going to get on this chip in the English-speaking world.
As far as we can tell, the CH330 is the smallest in a line of USB to UART converters from WCH, although the part isn’t even on the company’s website. The first reference to the phrase ‘CH330’ in reference to a USB chip appeared about a month ago, at the beginning of September. There’s a GitHub for someone who is apparently using this chip in a Pine64 board, but that’s about it. There’s no more information.
Right now, the only documentation for this chip is a single Chinese-language datasheet with an example schematic showing this chip connected to a MAX232 as a USB to RS232 converter. This is it. You’re looking at all the information that exists on this chip in the English-speaking version of the Internet.
The idea of a cheap, small chip that easily turns USB into UART would be great for thousands of projects. An FTDI chip will work, yes, but if you’re making thousands of a thing you might want to go with the fifty cent part over the two dollar part. That said, we’re in untested waters with this part, and you can’t even find it on AliExpress.
Let us know if you’ve gotten your hands on one of these devices. This has the potential to be really useful in a lot of projects and products, and we’re eager to see what the community comes up with. Thanks to [acabx] for sending this one in on the tip line.
45 thoughts on “New Part Day: The Fifty Cent USB Chip”
Wonder if it works with generic drivers in Linux. That would be great! That, and stable 115200 at 3.3V.
Errrrm is this not the smaller brother of the CH340?
Yes hackaday is being dramatic. It is clear from the context that this is the same as the ubiquitous CH340 trimmed down (possibly literally…) to have the absolute minimum needed for making a usb/serial bridge. Unclear why it costs twice as much as the CH340G (available $.25-$0.3 in small quantity, less in larger quantity), hopefully they will come down in price with time.
Somewhat annoyingly, you get RTS but not DTR which means it cannot be used for normal arduino programming. Would have been a nice way to save space on the smaller arduino clones.
Ch340 requires 12Mhz chrystal, while this one seems to work without.
Be aware that the implementation of a clock on chiplevel with such precision comes with additional effort. If this is really the reason for the price I cannot judge…
There is the CH304C that does not require a crystal at all.
Likely it trims its rc oscillator periodically to the recovered USB clock from upstream. Many other micros have this capability.
AFAIK they originally used RTS some time before the Uno but switched over to DTR as many terminal programs would send a RTS pulse when they were opened (and thus resetting the arduino)
Avrdude toggles both DTR and RTS, either is fine to use if your USB-UART chip supports controlling it (I have a vague feeling that there is a chip that doesn’t support RTS control, but can’t remember which)…
http://svn.savannah.gnu.org/viewvc/avrdude/trunk/avrdude/arduino.c?revision=1321&view=markup#l92
Just ordered 100 from this site: https://lcsc.com/search?q=CH330N
And the manufacturer hosts the datasheet (in Chinese, sure): http://www.wch.cn/downloads/CH330DS1_PDF.html
Neat, they also offer combined shipping if you order PCBs from JLC-PCB /”EasyEDA”. Thanks, good find!
And don’t forget to collect on the $4 off coupon on your first order. I missed this and lost $4 :<
If you order one or two and use the cheap shipping they will have to pay you!
Used on this board from yesterday:
https://hackaday.com/2018/10/02/tiny-wifi-enabled-arm-mcu-for-tiny-projects/
Was just gonna say that, I saw that SOIC-8 and immediately went on a 15 seconds search mission to AliExpress, but no luck. Would be really nice if (when?) we can get a sweet strip of 100pcs from the usual entrepreneurs on AE
lcsc claims +18000 in stock for $0.35 in singles
You can get the datasheet here: http://www.wch.cn/downloads/file/240.html
Google translate will actually do a good job of translating the entire document here: https://translate.google.com/?tr=f&hl=en
I wonder if FDTI ever reevaluated their pricing and their conduct.
Neither!
They’d need a searing fine before that happens
To be honest, they don’t need to.
I don’t think I am the only one to do this, but when I need a USB->UART bridge, I will normally use the CH340 for my home projects, but when it comes to work, I only use FTDI parts, simply because they are reliable, and the drivers are already installed on any operating system, which saves me a lot of time answering calls from engineers asking how to use the new board. Those are a couple of extra dollars well spent.
I occasionally use the CP2102 by Silicon Labs, which usually works first time as well, but not everyone has the driver for it, despite it being easily available.
Why bother when just about every PIC32 core has USB available…
PIC32mm is also gaining support in chipkit slowly and it goes for a $1.50 or less for a 25Mhz 32 bit chip + USB
PIC32 is usually an overkill for simple projects. However, I like 18F2550, it has native USB support and is decent microcontroller with specs that are pretty similar to ATMega328 (form factor, speed, RAM, ROM). I think there is even some 16F chip with native USB hardware, didn’t use it yet.
Indeed… and buy a device from a known manufacturer (well here in NA anyway) which means support and longevity (has Microchip ever discontinued a part?)… and one can buy it from the usual distributors.
Generalizing from PIC to any MCU with a native USB block, the answer is still simple – complexity! To even output a single-character ‘hello world’ character, you’ll need a somewhat decently featured USB stack which can easily cost ‘a few’ to several dozens kBs of code, and probably a kB or more of RAM. You’d need to configure DLLs, DMAs, IRQs i.e. many dozens of HW registers, do the enumeration dance and send descriptors, maintain an FSM for the link status etc.
Compared to configuring a typical UART block : writing 2-3, maybe a handful at most, HW registers and then simply busy-wait on an data-register-empty flag in some status reg, and loop out a byte at a time through the data register. Only a few dozens of bytes of code and maybe some negligible RAM required. Even with a fancy interrupt-driven circular buffers implementation, you’d only need some 100s bytes of code and RAM dictated by how much you want to spend on your buffers.
So, as a debug output and basic simple dbgcmd input terminal, an UART is hard to beat. So simple it can be brought online among the first steps of the reset handler (startup code), or in a bootloader, or to do a simple stack dump in a hardfault handler. A fw USB CDC driver is unfeasible in any of those use-cases.
@mj
I guess it would depend upon what MCU you are using. I typically use NXP/Freescale’s Kinetis MCUs and it is trival to get USB working… Download the free software tools, add Processor Expert’s USB stack, and you are done. USB driver is a standard CDC. All is all I can add USB to my Kinetis MCU in minutes…. and then bolt that to whatever application I am working on.
Interesting chip that CH330N. Just hope it isn’t rebadged ATTiny85 with software USB stack.
Is this news? I mean it was on the front page of Hackaday yesterday, https://hackaday.com/2018/10/02/tiny-wifi-enabled-arm-mcu-for-tiny-projects/
Didn’t anyone else notice it in the photo?
Yep sure did. But the ensuing 15 second search for an AE source came up empty. Let’s spread the word so the supply chain wakes up :)
It is a rebadged 8051 8-bit MCU, check out the “datasheet.”
Somebody who speaks chinese could help the community and translate that datasheet… after all, it is just 9 pages
Is it just me or does the one in the picture here look really nasty where the case is glued together?
