Ever seen a bit of graffiti in a strange location and wondered how the graffiti artist got up there? It might have been a drone rather than an athletic teen. Disney research has just published an interesting research paper that describes the PaintCopter: an autonomous drone fitted with a can of spray paint on a pan-tilt arm. It’s more than just sticking a paint can on a stick, though: they built a system that can scan a 3D surface then calculate how to paint a design on it, and then do it autonomously. The idea is that they want to use this to paint difficult-to-reach bits of theme parks, or to add seasonal decorations without sending someone up a ladder.
The PaintCopter is built from a DJI M100, with an Nvidia TX2 and Intel UP processor boards added to give it some more processing power. The paint can is fitted to a pan-tilt arm that can trigger the paint can with a servo. The surface is scanned using an Intel R200 RGBD (Red, Green Blue Depth) camera, which feeds data back to a base station, which then builds a 3D model of the target. The base station then calculates the path and orientation for the drone to paint the required design onto the surface, which is then passed to the drone for the actual painting. The examples that the team produced are simple but show that the technique can be quite effective at mapping the design onto a complex 3D surface. It only works with one color at the moment, but authors suggest that creating paint gradients and other more complex techniques are on the way.
6 thoughts on “Disney Builds Autonomous Graffiti Drone”
The image of the bear and strawberry tree makes me wonder if someone from Madrid had anything to do with this project. The Oso and Madroño are the image of Madrid.
Why are we seeing a tethered drone? Plenty of drones are strong enough to carry a spray paint can and can send info about the surface back to a PC without a wire.
Simple – it allows for more development time. This is a research project, they want to focus on the control algorithms. So they run the paint (and/or power) via a hose, so they can test at length. Once the algos are in good shape, they can transition to battery powered platforms.
You often see simplifying assumptions like this in research, it’s a useful way to do development and often speeds things along.
Great, so now Disney probably thinks that the concept of drones doing stuff is their intellectual property as well…
May take more than one drone: https://cdn.eventplanner.be/imgs/xnr9073_wunderland-kalkar-te-koop-voor-18-miljoen-euro.jpg
Can’t Intel support anything past the introductory period? The link to the camera SDK is already cutting support.
“The Intel® RealSense™ SDK has been discontinued. No ongoing support or updates will be available.”
It seems like they come out with interesting technologies and then right after their introduction they drop support. Is there some masterfully intricate business model where doing this makes sense?