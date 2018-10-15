When it comes to logic technologies, we like to think we’ve seen them all here at Hackaday. But our community never ceases to surprise us with its variety and ingenuity, so it should be a surprise that [Dr Cockroach] has delivered one we’ve not seen before. Light logic doesn’t use the conventional active devices you’d expect such as transistors, tubes, or even relays. Instead, it uses LEDs and CdS cells to make rudimentary switches. So far there is a NAND, a NOR, and a set-reset latch that appears in the video below the break, and it is not inconceivable that much more complex devices could be crafted.
The CdS cell switch is not too far different in operation to a transistor, with the CdS cell forming half of a potential divider as a rough equivalent of a collector-emitter circuit, and the LED feeding its light to the cell and forming a rough equivalent of a base circuit. It would probably not form a very good analog of a transistor and it seems likely that is will not be the fastest of devices, but we applaud the ingenuity in coming up with it.
CdS cells are a component that seems almost to come from another era, redolent of childhood electronic kits from days of yore. It’s no surprise we don’t see them too often, though, they pop up in the occasional automatic sunglasses.
8 thoughts on “Shedding A Bit Of Light On Some Logic”
Hmm, with just the right mix of (rather higher) resistor values and appropriate value and location of some old style paper capacitors one could produce a series of logic gate permutations which acted just a wee bit outside deterministic logic to act probabilistically as if a quantum (qubit like) probability engine. IOW. Adding a bit of variable fun in safe entertainment product…
ie. Exploiting variance in some diode’s forward biasing finesse in conjunction with AND logic delays where inputs selectively ‘adjusted’ by those old style capacitors specifically selected for some temperature dependencies. Another way to craft a weird type of random number generator if you like for mere fun as if some spookiness inherent when it was far from that, religious folk welcome ;-)
On firm basis though diode logic has an interesting and practical application space and I’ve used it a few times for convenience as well as an exercise in exploring different approaches to controls especially with relays, when some claimed ‘cant do that without a micro’ – ie. Couple of diode gates and another relay vs a pic chip two by 2 weeks to program, ugh…
*vs a pic chip taking 2 weeks to program, ugh…
Think neon glow bulb…
Indeed, a series of them into a decoder offering numeric or even ASCII output know knows what language it speaks, the next Doctor Who (the gal) could use it for language idiom studies for those alien dialects of course ;-)
I’ve programmed in Q# (Microsoft’s language for quantum computing) a little bit. I have to say, I would not consider probabilistic == qubit after what I learned. Quantum programming is far more about the actual orientation of the qubits and entanglement thereof and far less about the probabilistic nature, to the point that I’m not even sure Q# can change the collapse function.
CdS cells are very under rated, you can do audio with them
(let’s not talk about Bose companders though)
A reverse biased PIN photodiode can do nanosecond pulses… if very small area is used avalanche would occur very rapidly and it would be pretty fast
This reminds me of the Nixie tube driver circuit in the HP 5245L Electronic Counter: http://www.decodesystems.com/nixie.html
It uses LDRs to decode the output of the counters into Nixie-driving signals. There’s a black pastic box behind each Nixie, full of CdS photoresistors and neon bulbs.