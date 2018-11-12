How To Evolve A Radio

Evolutionary algorithms are an interesting topic of study. Rather then relying on human ingenuity and investigation to create new designs, instead, an algorithm is given a target to achieve, and creates “offspring”, iterating in an evolutionary manner to create offspring that get closer to the target with each generation.
This method can be applied to the design of electronic circuits, and is sometimes referred to as “hardware evolution”. A team from Duke University attempted exactly this, aiming to produce an oscillator using evolutionary techniques.
The team used a platform called the “evolvable motherboard”, or EM. The EM is a platform controlled by an attached computer, consisting of reconfigurable solid state switches that allow attached circuit components to be interconnected in every combination possible. These components may be virtually any electronic component; in this experiment, 10 bipolar transistors were used.
The evolutionary algorithm was given a fitness function that rewarded output amplitude and frequency, aiming to create an oscillator operating at 25KHz. However, the team noticed some interesting emergent behavior. The algorithm tended to reward amplification behavior from the circuit, leading to many configurations that oscillated poorly, but amplified ambient noise. In the end, the algorithm developed circuit configurations that acted as a radio, picking up and amplifying signals from the surrounding environment, rather than oscillating on their own. The evolutionary algorithm took advantage of the interaction between not only the circuit elements, but effects such as the parasitic capacitance introduced by the switching matrix and appeared to use the PCB circuit traces as an antenna.
The team conclude that evolutionary algorithms used in circuit design ignore human preconceptions about how circuits work, and will take advantage of sometimes unpredictable and unexpected effects to achieve their targets. This is a blessing and a curse, bringing unconventional designs to the fore, but also creating circuits that may not work well in a generalized environment. If your “oscillator” relies on a nearby noise source to operate, it may operate unpredictably in the field, for example.
We’ve seen evolutionary algorithms used before, such as being applied to robotic design.
7 thoughts on “How To Evolve A Radio”
This even happens within evolved FPGA designs where they work in ways that are hard to foresee as they rely on the underlying analog nature of even digital electronics. It can even be so sensitive to the chip characteristics that it only works on a given piece of silicon and not another one from the same batch. Anything exploiting nonlinear effects and true randomness is likely to produce something unique. It may be that future AGI brains have similar quirks where they are started from a known point but the finished product is an evolved one that cannot be duplicated exactly.
This seems like classic specification gaming.
By rewarding frequency (and not consistency of frequency) then you have specified a reward for transitions and amplification of noise or external transitions is the most efficient way to achieve that.
Been looking at the genetic algorithm issue for ages in terms of linguistics Eg. One is regarding adaptive bots responding to facile insults arising from base psychological issues eg jealousy, anxiety, ego displacement and others with many combinations too and initially as part of dialectic convergence to arrive at essential truths in debates. Suffice to say genetic algorithms can do wonders with some outcomes appearing as if very intelligently designed indeed – comparatively that can also mean better than nature has achieved on Earth so far in respect of creating life forms with immense numbers of genetic diseases eg humans suffering with 3000 or so conditions not at all ‘well designed’ by any means. In any case here is an example top right on link offered, a weird looking antenna as best fit for set of criteria which at first was considered blatantly ‘wrong’ yet fitted perfectly well within the primary physics requisites as well as secondary boundaries for its specific mostly static role in the required application as far as possible within budget…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_algorithm
If you can’t beat it, cheat it.
I can imagine an evolutionary technique generating some really interesting circuits. But if you are defining exactly what you want, it will never generate an interesting circuit like a “Gilbert cell” unless you decided that was exactly what you were looking for before the search started. Muntzing known working overly complex circuits that currently do exactly what you want (and only use up to 10 bipolar transistors) would probably converge to interesting solutions faster using an evolutionary technique.
Perhaps they used these methods to develop engine control units at Volkswagen
Maybe they just ignore human preconceptions about how evolution works.