You Can Use LEDs As Sensors, Too

LEDs are a wonderful technology. You put in a little bit of power, and you get out a wonderful amount of light. They’re efficient, cheap, and plentiful. We use them for so much!

What you might not have known is that these humble components have a secret feature, one largely undocumented in the datasheets. You can use an LED as a light source, sure, but did you know you can use one as a sensor?

Dual-Use Devices

The concept of using an LED as a sensor is much like using a speaker as a microphone. Flip things around, and instead of emitting light, the LED senses it instead. You can see the effect quite simply by using a multimeter. Hook up the leads of a multimeter to your LED, and set it to measure current. Point the LED towards the sun, and you’ll likely pick up a reading. While the LED is sensitive to light, it’s usually on quite a small range of wavelength, unlike traditional photodiodes.

But how to use this effect? Well, you can go multiple routes. If you’re of the analog tilt, you can hook the LED up to the inputs of an op-amp, using the device to amplify the output if you so desire. Just about any garden-variety op-amp can be used in such a way that it produces a higher output voltage the more light falls on the LED.

However, you can go so much further, as the bright minds at Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories (MERL) determined back in 2003. Following their example, you might like to hook the LED up to a microcontroller. Setting it up in a “reverse biased” mode allows it to act as a sensor when attached to an IO pin, instead of acting as a light emitter. To do this, simply attach the LED’s anode to ground, while connecting the cathode to an I/O pin in a high state. This achieves the “reverse bias,” and charges the inherent capacitance of the LED. The capacitance is small, so this only takes a fraction of a second. Then, the IO pin can be switched to an input, and the capacitance of the LED will discharge into the microcontroller pin. The more light, the more current induced in the LED, and the faster the LED’s capacitance will discharge. Measure how long it takes for the voltage to drop below the IO pin’s digital logic level, and you can sense light levels with a simple IO pin.