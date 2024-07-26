Ask Hackaday: Is Shortwave On Life Support?

Between World War II and Y2K, shortwave listening was quite an education. With a simple receiver, you could listen to the world. Some of it, of course, was entertainment, and much of it was propaganda of one sort or another. But you could learn a lot. Kids with shortwave radios always did great in geography. Getting the news from a different perspective is often illuminating, too. Learning about other cultures and people in such a direct way is priceless. Getting a QSL card in the mail from a faraway land seemed very exciting back then.
Today, the shortwave landscape is a mere shadow of itself. According to a Wikipedia page, there are 235 active shortwave broadcasters from a list of 414, so nearly half are defunct. Not only are there many “dead” shortwave outlets, but many of the ones that are left are either not aimed at the world market or serve a niche group of listeners.
You can argue that with the Internet, you don’t need radio, and that’s probably correct in some ways but misses a few important points. Indeed, many broadcasters still exist as streaming stations or a mix of radio and streaming. I have to admit I listen to the BBC often but rarely on the air. My computer or phone plays it in crystal clarity 24 hours a day.
So, while a 14-year-old in 1975 might be hunched over a radio wearing headphones, straining to hear NHK World Radio, these days, they are likely surfing the popular social media site of the week. You could easily argue that content on YouTube, Instagram, and the like can come from all over the world, so what’s the problem?
The problem is information overload. Faced with a shortwave radio, there were a limited number of options available. What’s more, only a small part of the band might be “open” at any given time. It isn’t like the radio could play games or — unless you were a ham — allow you to chat with your friends. So you found radio stations from Germany to South Africa. From China and Russia, to Canada and Mexico. You knew the capital of Albania. You learned a little Dutch from Radio Nederlands.
Is there an answer? Probably not. Radio isn’t coming back, barring an apocalyptic event. Sure, you can listen to the BBC on your computer, but you probably won’t. You can even listen to a radio over the network, but that isn’t going to draw in people who aren’t already interested in radio, even if it really looks like a radio.
If you made a website with radio stations of the world, would people use it? Something like a software version of this globe or a “world service” version of RadioGarden. Probably not.
Do you listen to shortwave radio? If so, what are you listening to? Do you listen to “world services” at all? Tell us in the comments. Many careers were launched by finding a shortwave radio under the Christmas tree at just the right age. When Internet access is compromised, there’s still no substitute for real radios. If you want to listen to some of those vintage programs, they are — unsurprisingly — on the Internet.
4 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Is Shortwave On Life Support?”
That’s the price of progress
Or money thinking. Large shortwave transmitters draw a few hundreds KW, which seems too much in the eyes of certain people.
They see merely the costs, rather than a medium that spreads information across the borders.
If we want so see much the internet technology is trustworthy and dependable, the recent news about Crowdstrike will do.
It’s not just that, though. Internet users can be tracked, shortwave listening is anonymous.
Then there are the Internet’s backbones. Once they’re taken down, large parts of the internet become inaccessible to the public.
The internet as is, never was meant to be used in this form. It was meant as a military network, originally. It was later expanded to connect research facilities.
It was never meant to replace TV or radio broadcasts.
I forgot to mention, there had been promissing attempts to modernize shortwave.
I was there when DRM, Digital Radio Mondiale had been in a large testing phase in late 2000s.
It worked fine, even had an over‐the‐air web browser for Journaline service.
The DREAM software on PC was easy to use, too.
All it needed was a soundcard and a direct conversion receiver (7 to 12 KHz IF out).
I’ve used an EF95 based tube receiver back then (link below).
It could handle the longwire antenna the best (transistor circuits did overload too easily).
The reason DRM didn’t became popular was same as with DAB back then.
Receivers did cost slightly more.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digital_Radio_Mondiale
https://www.elexs.de/ef956.htm
> Between World War II and Y2K, shortwave listening was quite an education
Well before WWII. According to my ma, during Japanese occupation it was a capital offense to have a radio. Allegedly her grandmother had a SW radio buried in the back yard and when all the soldiers suddenly put away their guns she dug it up and listened to the BBC (or was it still Empire Broadcasting back then?) to answer everybody’s questions.
