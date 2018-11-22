We never really thought about it before, but a traditional barcode or QR code is pretty two dimensional. A 3D barcode sounds like marketing hype but the JAB (Just Another Barcode) system adds a third dimension in the form of color.
Traditional barcodes assume you have a pretty crude sensor, but a color camera now days is no big deal, so why not take advantage? The JAB system specifies two types of symbols: a master symbol and a slave symbol. A master symbol has four finder patterns at the corner. Slave symbols dock to a master or another docked slave.
If you want to create some JABs, there’s a web interface. If you check advanced, you can change the number of colors used, the size of each “module” (colored box), and the width and height of the master symbol. You can also arrange for error correction. The grid that shows the master and slave symbols will allow you to click on any dockable slave location to create more symbols with different attributes.
You can then save the JAB image and use the scan menu item (at the top) to read the code back. It will also read from a camera.
If you are using a color camera and a computer or phone to read barcodes, this probably is something to check out. After all, you are acquiring color data, why not use it?
You might think of the barcode as something modern, but it has a long strange history going back to the 1930s. Early barcodes looked like bullseyes and were actually inspired by Morse code. We wonder how one of these would look on someone’s arm in ink?
4 thoughts on “Bar Code Adds a Third Dimension”
This prior art comes to mind… https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Capacity_Color_Barcode#Microsoft_Tag
I see a major problem with this. And that’s that as a human, I just see a random blob of colors. Anyone who sees a QR code, instantly knows, that’s one of those silly scanable things.
Also, information density seems to be quite low, I would expect a JAB code with the same data as a QR code to be much smaller, but it isn’t.
Another problem is color accuracy in printing and even just fading.
Remember 3D FAX? That could FAX computer files, in black and white or color. The transmissions could be decoded after reception by a FAX modem or they could be printed from a FAX machine then scanned into a computer with the decoding software. I bet current smartphones could (with software that understands the encoding) decode 3D FAX pages like they can QR and other codes.
The decode only software was free. They had a test/demo send program that could only send one built in file. The full program cost money. Unfortunately the web archive saved none of that.
I’ve been trying to find a copy of 3D FAX for years. Making the encoding it used open source would be a neat thing. Add encryption to it and files like word processing documents could be securely stored in locking file cabinets. One would have to take the pages from a folder then scan/decode with a password to work on them.
One use case would be sending an editable file to some remote place that only has a landline, no internet access by any means. Decode, edit, reencode and FAX back the edited document.