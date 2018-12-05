The Filament Pelletizer For Fused Granular Fabrication

11 Comments

The ABS and PLA that goes into your 3D printer is sold in two forms. The first, naturally, is filament. The second is plastic granules, the raw material for your filament, and costs an order of magnitude less than the filament itself. For years we’ve been seeing machines that either print directly with plastic granules or are converted into filament with fancy filament-extruding machines. Now we can do it the other way. [Aubrey Woern] and [Joshua Pearce] of Michigan Tech have been working on a polymer pelletizer chopper that takes plastic filament and turns it into pellets.

The system uses a large corded drill motor to drive a Forstner drill bit. Filament is then threaded into the top of this spinning drill bit with the help of a small DC motor and grippy wheel printed out of Ninjaflex. The system works, and the authors of the paper were able to vary the size of the chopped filament by feeding it into the Forstner bit faster or slower.

While turning an expensive product (filament) back into its raw material (pellets) may not seem like a great idea, there have been a significant number of advancements in the state of manufacturing filament on a desktop and printing directly from pellets in recent years. A machine that turns plastic back into its raw state is something that’s needed if you want to experiment with plastic recycling, and this machine is more than capable of chopping up a spool of filament in two hours or so.

11 thoughts on “The Filament Pelletizer For Fused Granular Fabrication

    1. I was thinking the same thing. Not to mention when you bake filament to reduce the moisture content, if there was a large amount of moisture in the filament at manufacture time, then its likely to anneal and shrink during baking. So pellets at that point would be a better option.

      i’ve lost track of how many times i have gotten rolls of filament that are fine till that hidden point in the middle that balloons up to 10mm’s (from 1.75mm).

      Report comment
      Reply

    2. I’m wondering (not a 3-D printerer ) if the filament became brittle because some volatile organic outgassed.
      If so, then just grinding it up won’t restore that.
      When road contractors grind up old asphalt they have to mix new “tar” in to bind it together, before laying it back down.

      Report comment
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.