Cars don’t grow on trees, but Ford is designing car parts from olive tree cuttings. [via Electrek]
Ford is no stranger to designing parts from plants for their vehicles. Henry famously liked to beat on the Soy Bean Car with a blunted axe to tout the benefits of bioplastic panels. Researchers at Ford’s Cologne, Germany facility have detailed their work to use waste from olive orchards as part of a new biocomposite from the LIVE COMPOLIVE program.
Fibers from the olive tree cuttings are mixed with recycled plastic and injection molded to form panels. The video below features interior panels that are currently made with traditional plastics that could be swapped over to the new composite. Since these cuttings are a waste product from food production, there isn’t the tension akin to that presented via biofuels vs food. We’re curious what Precious Plastics could do with this, especially if the fibers are able to reinforce the matrix.
If you want to see some other unusual uses for waste wood, why not checkout a “paper” bottle or 3D printing with sawdust?
5 thoughts on “Can Car Parts Grow On Trees?”
Are we going to see massive olive tree orchards competing with corn farmers for government subsidies – while people go hungry because its all going into cars?
Wow, the automobile manufacturer is making some wood (but mostly plastic) car parts for publicity. This shows that they really do care about the environment. 🙄
Greenwashing at its finest.
“Objectives
LIFE COMP0LIVE project (2019-2022) aims to develop a new generation of biocomposites based on olive pruning waste for industrial applications, by boosting the substitution of non-renewable resources through sustainable product design of wood-based fibers.”
PRUNING WASTE
Cue the comments on the Trabant… (it used cotton fiber, not olive wood, but similar)
Tons of car parts including frames etc were made of wood long ago. May even be some botique British builders still using it. Airframes were/are too. I flew a K6 glider (I think it was…) from the 50’s that is in great shape and fun to fly, excellent performance too. All wood.
But there is a reason every hipster bike company that wants to make bamboo or wood frame bikes today has a tiny market. The material is inferior in every way except class which is, obviously, priceless.
