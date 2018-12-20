London Gatwick Airport Shuts Its Doors Due To Drone Sighting

If you could pick a news story you would prefer not to be woken with, it’s likely that a major airport being closed due to a drone sighting would be high on the list. But that’s the news this morning: London’s Gatwick airport has spent most of the night and into the morning closed due to repeated sightings. Police are saying that the flights appear to have been deliberate, but not terror-related.
We’ve written on reports of drone near-misses with aircraft here back in 2016, and indeed we’ve even brought news of a previous runway closure at Gatwick. But it seems that this incident is of greater severity, over a much longer period, and even potentially involving more than one machine. The effect that it could have on those in our community who are multirotor fliers could be significant, and thus it is a huge concern aside from the potential for mishap in the skies above London’s second largest airport.
It is safe to say that if there was indeed a multirotor above Gatwick last night then its operator should be brought to justice and face the appropriate penalty without delay. Responsible fliers are painfully aware of the rules involving multirotor flight, and that airports of any description are strictly off-limits. It matters not whether this was a drunken prank or a premeditated crime, we hope you’ll all join us in saying that anybody flying outside the law should be reported to the authorities.
Something that comes as a surprise is that the airport has no means of detecting and neutralising any marauding multirotors. Instead we are relying on eyewitness reports, which as our 2016 investigation linked above concluded are not always reliable. It should not be impossible to detect an incursion given the huge resources of an airport operating company and a national air traffic regulator, that seemingly nothing has been done comes as a significant surprise. When a GPS-equipped machine will obediently return to its take-off point when jammed with a directional RF source to the point of losing signal, perhaps it even offers the chance to catch any miscreants red-handed. All we are left with here are those eye-witness reports, which leads to the perennial question of proof. If this was a drone strike, show us the drone.
We hope that this incident is reported and investigated responsibly and is not taken as an excuse for hasty knee-jerk rule changes. As we wrote in the piece from 2016 linked above, there is a toxic mix of sloppy investigation and institutional axes to grind surrounding drones. And though we congratulate the BBC on their balanced approach on this morning’s radio reporting, there’s been some bad journalism when it comes to multirotors and the users at our level are invariably left without a voice.
Enacting more laws because “Something Must Be Done!” will make both politicians and tabloid readers feel better, but will do little except make life difficult for legitimate users. If we could have a present in our Christmas stockings this year it would not be redundant new laws, instead it would be effective enforcement of the existing ones, which are pretty clear on what constitutes a crime.
17 thoughts on “London Gatwick Airport Shuts Its Doors Due To Drone Sighting”
This is a bloody disgrace. Regardless of who did it or why they did it, a drone should not have been allowed to bring the whole of Gatwick to a standstill.
The CPNI should have been working with Gatwick and other major airports to protect and mitigate the effects of this sort of thing. That the only response was to circle in a police helicopter trying to spot the culprit is a joke.
If it’s being controlled manually then they should be able to triangulate the position of the controller.
Regardless, drones are one of the most fragile flying machines giving off detectable EM signals. With a no-fly zone of a mile around the airport it should have never made it beyond the perimeter without a response to take it down.
How would you triangulate the position of the controller, there will be thousands of radio sources in the area.
Considering how long it’s been going on, my guess is they are flying preprogrammed courses rather than being controlled live.
Flightradar24 shows ground vehicles running about all over the place.
It is odd that no photos or video footage have appeared yet.
I just can’t believe how badly prepared they were considering that this was almost an inevitable thing to occur. No automated detection, no jamming equipment for pranksters with commercial kit, not even half a dozen high-spec high-speed kamikaze or flak deploying drones on-site.
You have to keep in mind that airport tech is NOT “modern” tech. If you think about how you are supposed to switch your cell to “airplane mode while take-off and landing” to minimize EMP … that idea of “jamming equipment” or counter-attacking drones sounds a bit silly.
As a frequent flyer (business, I don’t LIKE flying) I can tell you that ANYTHING that could EVENTUALLY interfere with the safety of everyone onboard an aircraft should be kept as far away as possible from the runway. I HAPPILY switch my cell to airplane-mode for take-off and landing even if chances are microscopic that the EMP it could create would have any significant impact.
SAFETY FIRST.
No jamming. No counter-attacking drones. There is ABSOLUTELY NO REASON to uppen the weaponry just because assholes want their toys flying across the taxiway.
s/flak/net
FOD (Foreign Object Damage) is a big concern for aircraft(a/c), I don’t think a/c operators want another source near the tarmac.
“It is odd that no photos or video footage have appeared yet.”
Because most of the incident occurred during the (long winter) night?
The drone may not have any lights on it to give away its position.
Is there some reason they haven’t deployed folks with shotguns to remove these drones from the skies?
Apparently, they don’t want the bullets going amiss. Perhaps that was just because they didn’t actually have any shotguns there and only had the standard police rifles.
I really don’t understand that “bullets go amiss”-thing. You are not the only one saying that. I visit “gun-laden countrys” often, where everyone shoots off his gun/rifle/shotgun in the air at every event imaginable, and I absolutely never heard of any mishaps.
Especially shot is hyper-harmless. What in the world can happen with small balls weighing less then a gram when they “rain” from the sky?
There are accidents from bullets falling back to the ground:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celebratory_gunfire
The part about less than vertical shots would be especially important in this case.
But given the shorter range of shotguns(~40 meters), the “shot” would gain less altitude, therefore have a lower speed returning to the surface.
A shotgun and rock salt would quickly deal with that problem.
It seems no one has actually gotten close enough to one of these ‘drones’ to shoot it with a camera, let alone a gun.
> Responsible fliers are painfully aware
… unfortunately … I haven’t met one of those “responsible” flyers, yet. I have met all the other types. The last one I saw was about a week ago, starting his photo-taking multi-copter from inside a huge crowd of people (children) who wanted to see up close what he was doing. I guess the “safety distance” between his flying device and the eyes of kids was in the 1-2m range. The copter was one of the heavier kinds.
THIS. IS. EVERY-DAY. BUSINESS.
Needless to say that this guy was not interested in any suggestions to take a few steps away from people.
I used to be a multi-copter-fan, built myself a couple of those back in the days when this was fun. But flyers like the “we chase police cars through the streets of London” youtube-idiots, airport-fly-byers and “look, you can see how the airflow from the fans is twirling peoples’ hair when I fly over them” have ruined that hobby FOR GOOD for me. I cannot and I will not be in the same group of people that constantly, uninterruptedly and frenetically praises such idiots.
As much as I would see this GREAT HOBBY to be “free” again (with safety measures, for sure), right now the only hope I have is that it gets banned completely. If the “community” cannot play nice, the “community” has to learn it the hard way. Don’t even think about “hey, it’s not the fault of the majority if some stupids are too dumb to shit” – because, damned, yes, it IS the problem of that majority. It *IS* the “hey-hoh-wow-look-at-athatathathataht”-Youtube-behavior that SUPPORTS these IDIOTS.
Shut it down. Let 10 years roll by. Talk about it again when those “heroes” have kids of their own. I would be sad if flying copters in the wild would be completely forbidden, but I have learned that the current situation DOES NOT WORK with the way the “community” thinks.
I don’t understand why banning legal drone activity can help with illegal drone “activities”. It’s totally impossible to effectively ban drones because microcontrollers, acelerometers, brushless motors and other materials needed for drone/copter building are available basically everywhere.
It’s almost like trying to ban crystal radio sets.
> It’s totally impossible to effectively ban drones because microcontrollers, acelerometers, brushless motors and other materials needed for drone/copter building are available basically everywhere.
Well, Saltpeter, Charcoal and Sulfur are available basically everywhere, but that doesn’t mean that you have to allow everyone to build bombs.
Like I said. It’s not the BEST solution, but I do not see any OTHER solution. Because the “community” does not take care of their mentally impaired members. There are good reasons for free countries (really free, not as in “US” free) don’t allow everyone to carry guns.