Bees. The punchline to the title is bees carrying sensors like little baby bee backpacks. We would run out of fingers counting the robots which emulate naturally evolved creatures, but we believe there is a lot of merit to pirating natural designs, but researchers at the University of Washington cut out the middle-man and put their sensors right on living creatures. They measured how much a bee could lift, approximately 105 milligrams, then built a sensor array lighter than that. Naturally, batteries are holding back the design, and the rechargeable lithium-ion is more than half of the weight.
When you swap out brushless motors for organics, you gain and lose some things. You lose the real-time control, but you increase the runtime. You lose the noise, but you also lose the speed. You increase the range, but you probably wind up visiting the same field over and over. If your goal is to monitor the conditions of flowering crops, you may be ready to buy and install, but for the rest of us, dogs are great for carrying electronics. Oh yes. Cats are not so keen. Oh no.
2 thoughts on “Organic Ornithopter Sensor Drone”
I always feel like these sort of projects are a little to invasive on the insects in question, im not a ‘tree hugger’ by any means but to me it seems a bit disrespectful and downright stupid to start using a protected species as a platform for your electronics. We can all get a good laugh out of a warkitty etc, but cats and dogs are a lot bigger and seem a lot smarter, at the very least they can simply decide to shed the electronics or if that fails downright not help you, a bee on the other hand… how are they attaching the electronics? is the bee even able to shed the electronics without effectively killing itself? What makes it okay to put (near?) maximum carry weight on them? Whats wrong with using for example throwaway drones?
Again, dont get me wrong, not a hardcore nature lover or anything, and i do get the ‘cool factor’ of it, but at the same time i just feel like there are better alternatives, even if insects are ‘just insects’, that doesn’t make it okay to screw with a living creature. And yeah, forgive me if im wrong about this, but pretty sure bees are a protected species??
full ack.