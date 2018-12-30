A super-material that’s non-toxic, highly flame resistant, and a good enough insulator, you can literally hold fire in your hand? Our interest was definitely caught by [NightHawkInLight] and his recent video about Starlite, embedded below the break.
Starlite was the brainchild of English hairdresser, [Marice Ward]. The famous demo was an egg, coated in Starlite, and blasted with a blowtorch for a full 5 minutes. After heating, he cracked the egg to show it still raw. The inventor died in 2011, and apparently the recipe for Starlite died with him.
[NightHawkInLight] realized he had already made something very similar, the Pharoah’s Serpent demonstration, also known as a black snake. In both examples, a carbon foam is produced, providing flame resistance and insulation. A bit of trial and error later, and he’s out doing the original Starlight demo, pointing the blow torch at his hand instead of an egg.
We’ve covered [NightHawkInLight]’s projects before. A couple favorites are his Propane-Powered Plasma Rifle, and wood gas-powered motorized bicycle.
11 thoughts on “Starlite: Super Material That Protects Hands from Pesky Blowtorches”
I wonder how well sawdust and glue, or a piece of hardwood will work.
Your comment reminded me of Pykrete:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pykrete
…and… I’ll admit… a shot luge… of which I see there is a Wiki regarding and Google Images has way more creative designs then I recall from what we had for Winter Carnival at Tech:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ice_luge
Neat… same gentleman that did the “How To Mod A Cheap Action Camera To Use C-Mount Lenses For Infrared Videography & Time Lapse” a quite a few other great vids I’ve watched before. The Pharaohs Serpent I was under the impression is more nasty of a material I don’t recommend using… (I’ll use this video to get the point across):
Think we could see someday an extreme skydiver wearing a body suit made of Starlite, riding on a rocket to get to, oh say, 100 miles up into space, then descend like a typical skydiver? Or would the pressure kill?
Just use hardsuit covered with that ceramic material used for heatshields. Also Star Trek already did it in Voyager episode…
I am looking forward to making up a batch of this stuff to play with. I already have some uses in mind. Thank you.
please try to add Borax, and see how it works. Together with the PVA it is basicly Slime like the kids make, and will keep its elasticty much longer. That could be a usefull property as protective gear perhaps
You know, December 28 is the April’s Fool day equivalent in many countries.
I come from a planet where, failure is a given, if you break the yoke… but I’d still like to hear his followup –
Aerogel ! I have not seen you for a long time.
Now I want to put this inside my 3d printing box as an additional safety layer. Maybe put it between two layers of foil to prevent it from molding?