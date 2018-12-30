Starlite: Super Material That Protects Hands from Pesky Blowtorches

A super-material that’s non-toxic, highly flame resistant, and a good enough insulator, you can literally hold fire in your hand? Our interest was definitely caught by [NightHawkInLight] and his recent video about Starlite, embedded below the break.

Starlite was the brainchild of English hairdresser, [Marice Ward]. The famous demo was an egg, coated in Starlite, and blasted with a blowtorch for a full 5 minutes. After heating, he cracked the egg to show it still raw. The inventor died in 2011, and apparently the recipe for Starlite died with him.

[NightHawkInLight] realized he had already made something very similar, the Pharoah’s Serpent demonstration, also known as a black snake. In both examples, a carbon foam is produced, providing flame resistance and insulation. A bit of trial and error later, and he’s out doing the original Starlight demo, pointing the blow torch at his hand instead of an egg.

      1. Neat… same gentleman that did the “How To Mod A Cheap Action Camera To Use C-Mount Lenses For Infrared Videography & Time Lapse” a quite a few other great vids I’ve watched before. The Pharaohs Serpent I was under the impression is more nasty of a material I don’t recommend using… (I’ll use this video to get the point across):

  2. Think we could see someday an extreme skydiver wearing a body suit made of Starlite, riding on a rocket to get to, oh say, 100 miles up into space, then descend like a typical skydiver? Or would the pressure kill?

  4. please try to add Borax, and see how it works. Together with the PVA it is basicly Slime like the kids make, and will keep its elasticty much longer. That could be a usefull property as protective gear perhaps

