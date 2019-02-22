Nuclear fusion, as a method of power generation, continues to elude humanity. It promises cheap, virtually limitless energy, if only we could find a way to achieve it. On the other hand, achieving nuclear fusion of a few atoms just for the fun of it is actually quite doable, even in the home lab. [Jackson Oswalt] is one of the youngest to pull it off, having built a working fusor at home at the age of 12.
The fusor consists of a cross-shaped chamber, which is pumped down to a high vacuum to enable the fusion reaction to occur. Deuterium is then pumped into the chamber, and confined by an applied electric field from a power supply in the vicinity of 50i kV. With the right combination of geometry, vacuum and other factors, it’s possible to fuse atoms and observe the characteristic glow of the reaction taking place.
In order to be recognised as having achieved fusion by the Open Source Fusor Research Consortium, one must typically have proof of the release of neutrons from the fusion reaction. [Jackson] showed this with a neutron detector setup, by inserting and removing it during a run to demonstrate the fusor was the source of the signal. Photos of the glowing fusor don’t go astray, either, and [Jackson] was more than happy to deliver.
We’ve seen fusor builds before – [Erik]’s build got him into the Plasma Club back in 2016.
10 thoughts on “12 Year Old Builds Successful Fusor At Home”
What’s “50i kV”? The i-part?
Looks like a tipo
irational numbers? :D
ya, ok sure a 12 year old built this. What 12 year old has the money to buy all that stuff. Let alone have the great care of detail in the setup like this. Until there is a video with him explaining it all I would not be so gullible.
hmmm… it’s ok to be sceptical
but it’s also ok to give some people the bennefit of the doubt.
I could only dream of having access to such equipment when I was that age. But then again, I guess I should be grateful NOT having access to such equipment because I would simply would done more harm then good with it. To me (no matter if he is 12,13 or 31) this is impressive, inspiring and fascinating stuff!
I’m all for parental support of children in science but I have to say it does irk me when parents pass off what is mostly their work as their kids.
Literally still fuming about a science fair at work when this happened.
My opponent was a non-verbal autistic who the parents refused to allow full support and would do his homework and claim the school was failing when he couldn’t hold a pencil right at school.
Literally sometimes wake up angry about the whole thing and I’m over 35 now.
These days nuclear fusion is but child’s play :P
But srsly, there are some insanely smart kids out there. And if they happened to be born into a family that is rich enough to afford said equipment, or to parents who are researchers who have access to that kind of stuff, anything is possible.
The real question would be “What parent would allow this to go without a good deal of oversight?”, so of course people were looking over his shoulder – given the hazards involved it would be unconscionable to do otherwise.
As to who’s footing the bill – that’s another matter. Either he’s got a connection in the nearby physics surplus shop (it happens) or his folks are okay with the project; the pieces appear to be surplus (Stockroom tag on one of them and old HV power supply etc.) so it probably cost less than his friends’ spendy mountain bikes.
Fusion of a couple of types are all too common terrestrially as it happens more often than most imagine eg without ITER/tokomak like brute force as in the way Sols works well at 275W/cubic metre at/near the core (less than biochemical eg human body) although mostly by carbon cycle nuclear catalysis. You can even buy a neutristor (Sandia labs) to produce neutrons on demand by the device’s local fusion in relation to an electrical input such as for lab work in an instrument configuration of many sorts…
The trick of course is more (extractable/usable) power out overall than input – one reason why it’s doubtful any sort of chemical hydrogen economy could ever make any economic sense due to the “End to end thermodynamic analysis” failing for all sorts of reasons because “..there is always something more useful to do with electricity than to produce H2..” etc
It needs to pointed out that this claim of fusion reaction was made 1-year ago as indicated on the Fusor Forums that we
were directed to in the above article.