In what is probably the longest-distance tech support operation in history, the Voyager mission team succeeded in hacking their way around some defective memory and convincing their space probe to send sensor data back to earth again. And for the record, Voyager is a 46-year old system at a distance of now 24 billion kilometers, 22.5 light-hours, from the earth.
While the time delay that distance implies must have made for quite a tense couple days of waiting between sending the patch and finding out if it worked, the age of the computers onboard probably actually helped, in a strange way. Because the code is old-school machine language, one absolutely has to know all the memory addresses where each subroutine starts and ends. You don’t call a function like
do_something(); but rather by loading an address in memory and jumping to it.
This means that the ground crew, in principle, knows where every instruction lives. If they also knew where all of the busted memory cells were, it would be a “simple” programming exercise to jump around the bad bits, and re-write all of the subroutine calls accordingly if larger chunks had to be moved. By “simple”, I of course mean “incredibly high stakes, and you’d better make sure you’ve got it right the first time.”
In a way, it’s a fantastic testament to simpler systems that they were able to patch their code around the memory holes. Think about trying to do this with a modern operating system that uses address space layout randomization, for instance. Of course, the purpose there is to make hacking directly on the memory harder, and that’s the opposite of what you’d want in a space probe.
Nonetheless, it’s a testament to careful work and clever software hacking that they managed to get Voyager back online. May she send for another 46 years!
15 thoughts on “Welcome Back, Voyager”
It is a classic Finite State Machine situation, given a machine with a known initial State, and not knowing its current state, how can the operator of the machine return it to a state where it’s outputs are intelligible by strategically choosing input states
“Think about trying to do this with a modern operating system…”
BADRAM option on GRUB, memmap on the linux kernel options… on windows, you’re probably screwed
Not really.
https://github.com/prsyahmi/BadMemory
If you’re using *nix, your head is likely screwed, too. Linux hits you harder, even. It’s sect like. Windows is honest about being bad, at least.
In a system that’s complex enough to have ASLR, it wouldn’t be an issue; the OS would just be told which physical page has the issue and would not map that into the MMU. The application code wouldn’t care.
“In a way, it’s a fantastic testament to simpler systems that they were able to patch their code around the memory holes. Think about trying to do this with a modern operating system that uses address space layout randomization, for instance. Of course, the purpose there is to make hacking directly on the memory harder, and that’s the opposite of what you’d want in a space probe. ”
There’s another, lesser known technique: using processor registers as a storage.
It’s possible to write code in such a way that it can work without any RAM.
The most popular example that comes to mind is a diagnostic software meant for the IBM PC 5150.
It comes as ROM set and is being installed in place of the PC BIOS.
> You don’t call a function like do_something(); but rather by loading an address in memory and jumping to it.
Normally you use an assembler. Which counts instructions for you, and assigns that address a symbolic name like “do_something”.
I don’t think they wrote that thing in raw hex 1802 machine code. You could, but you wouldn’t.
> This means that the ground crew, in principle, knows where every instruction lives.
You know that for any compiled code, too, if you have a decent tool chain. Even with ASLR, you should be able to extract the addresses if you’re authorized. But I don’t think anybody’s going to ASLR embedded code in a space probe, precisely because they might need to do something like this.
I have patched compiled code live in running systems in the field. It’s unforgiving, but it’s not magic.
The real win is that the code is, by necessity, *simple*, and there’s not that much of it.
It wasn’t actually high stakes in the sense that a mistake wouldn’t have really done anything bad. Voyager isolated commanding in one computer, attitude/alignment in another, and flight data in a third.
The issue was with flight data, because it used CMOS. Screwing it up would’ve just meant programming it (via the other computers) again.
best OTA update ever. but not signed.
Danger of becoming a bitcoin miner.
A lot of what drove the design constraints of the day is weight. Old stuff was heavy, so there was a limit as to how much you could put on the satellite. If you took an equivalent weight budget and used modern technology you could have several multiples worth of spare everything available should a problem occur, and as others have pointed out have automatic remapping around failures.
It’s almost a 50 year old spacecraft. They had redundancies – they’ve just burned through them already. Both the spacecraft have a *ton* of failed components.
“is probably the longest-distance tech support operation in history”
leave out the ‘probably’ !
> May she send for another 46 years!
Voyager’s last message to Earth will be sometime near 2035 (half-life of the power source reducing and distance, AKA “Free Space Path Loss”, being the limiting factors). Unless we launch a massive number of relays to chase after them but the first relay would need a truly massive antenna massive.
But it would be a cool idea for a future probe to the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri (Only 4.246 light years). Send a probe followed by a new relay every few years to keep in touch. Of course they would need to be bunched close enough to allow for multiple relays failing over the duration of the trip there and the duration of the messages being relayed back to earth.
For reference Voyager 1 (traveling at 17.1 kilometers per second; 10.6 miles per second) will only need another 18,050 years until it is 1 light year away from earth! And 19,390 years until Voyager 2 (15.4 kilometers per second; 9.6 miles per second) is 1 light year away from earth!
