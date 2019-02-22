Foundations For Machine Learning In English (Or Russian)

We are big fans of posts and videos that try to give you a gut-level intuition on technical topics. While [vas3k’s] post “Machine Learning for Everyone” fits the bill, we knew we’d like it from the opening sentences:

Machine Learning is like sex in high school. Everyone is talking about it, a few know what to do, and only your teacher is doing it.”

That sets the tone. What follows is a very comprehensive exposition of machine learning fundamentals. There is no focus on a particular tool, instead this is all the underpinnings. The original post was in Russian, but the English version is easy to read and doesn’t come off as a poor machine translation.

The article starts off with some pretty basic ideas but goes into quite a bit of detail about different machine learning strategies before talking about real-world applications such as spam filtering and credit scoring. If you know what bagging vs boosting means and can explain the difference between a convolutional network and a recurrent network, this post might not be for you. But for everyone else, it is a great common-sense exposition of a lot of fundamental topics.

There are not custom videos as far as we could see, but the text does link to some excellent ones from [3Blue1Brown] and others that go into more details, like the one below.

