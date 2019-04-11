Inductive charging is a technology that has promised a lot, but hasn’t quite delivered on the promise of never needing to plug in your phone again. The technology behind it is surprisingly simple though, and [Vinod.S] takes us through it all with an ATtiny13-based example.
An inductive charger has to be clever in its operation, for if it were to operate continuously it would soon have more in common with an inductive hob and thus become a fire risk, so it has to be sure that a compatible device is resting upon it before it tries to transmit power. It achieves this by periodically sending out a pulse of power intended to wake any devices in contact with it, and the device responds with a serial data stream encoded onto the device’s field by modifying the resonance of the receiver tuned circuit. This is done by a pair of MOSFETs under the control of the ATtiny in [Vinod]’s device, resulting in a functioning inductive power receiver built on a piece of prototyping board and sporting a buck converter capable of supplying 5 volts suitable to charge a phone. You can find the code on GitHub and see it in action below the break.
This tech has made an appearance here before a few times, such as when a Qi charger was integrated into a Chromebook.
5 thoughts on “Implementing Qi Inductive Charging Yourself”
Something I’ve been curious about, would it be possible to have a Qi receiver coil etched onto a PCB? All of the DIY solutions I’ve seen use coils like the one in the video. I’m assuming it’s possible as phones tend to use a flex PCB for their receivers.
It is possible. But a 100KHz power receiving coil really demands a litz wire to reduce the skin effect which adds extra AC resistance which cannot be nullified.
But yes it is possible, but cannot expect a higher current due to overheating of the PCB coil.
Rather than making the coil manually I would think this would be a better option.
i wonder why we don’t have optical chargers. some high powered leds and a solar cell operating in the same wavelength. most of the inefficiencies of solar cells come from the fact that they cannot use the entire spectrum. but this shouldn’t be a problem if they are wavelength matched with the leds. im also somewhat curious how such a system would compare with an inductive solution.
Probably somewhat dangerous if you look into the beam with your remaining eye…