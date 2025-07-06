Does Made-in-America Make Sense For PCB Prototyping?

These are tough times for American hackers, and rife with uncertainty. Trade wars are on, off, on again– who can keep track? If you’re used to getting everything from China, that can really cramp your style. [Jeremy Cook] took the time to write up his experience prototyping with American-made PCBs , just in time for us to totally miss Independence Day.
The project was a simple nightlight, using a single LED, a photoresistor, a transistor, and a CR2032 battery. The CR2032 battery does complicate things, though: [Jeremy] figured out a neat way to hold the battery using a PCB cutout, but it needs to be a 0.8 mm board. (That’s going to matter in a moment.) He’s put that PCB on GitHub if you’re interested.
To start off, JLBPCB is the Chinese clearing house of choice for [Jeremy], and they quoted a very cheap $7.10 for 20 boards. The problem was that shipping across the Pacific Ocean, plus the ever-wavering tariff charge, brought the price to $48.08. About five dollars of which was from tariffs; the rest you can put down to the cost of jet fuel and the size of the Pacific Ocean.
On the other hand, OSH Park, was able to get [Jeremy] three of their pretty purple PCBs for $7.75 all-inclusive. Overall, since he’s prototyping and does not want 20 boards this revision, [Jeremy] saves quite a lot by staying local– including the environmental impact of shipping and laxer regulations in China, if that sort of thing matters to you.
The suprizing thing is the turnaround time: [Jeremy] got his pretty purple PCBs from OSH Park a full twenty days after ordering. Similar orders from China take only a week, which is just mind-blowing when you stop and think about the great honking ocean in the way. We could perhaps cut OSH Park some slack in that 0.8 mm boards are not the most common, but their quoted turnaround time for two-layer prototypes is minimum 12 days.
They do offer a “super-swift” option for two-layer boards, but then they lose on price. As [Jeremy] points out, there are always tradeoffs. If you’re really in a hurry, nothing’s faster than milling the boards yourself. Or you could go the old-school toner-transfer etching route.
Our thanks to [Jeremy] for the tip. If you’ve got a better way to prototype, do send us a tip about it. Also, please us know in the comments if you’ve tried an in-country PCB fabricator, and how it compared to the usual offerings from the PRC.
I had some PCBs made at JLPCB. They were ordered, and reviewed on the 5th of June. Then created and shipped on the 7th of June. 8th of June, the shipment arrived in Leipzig, Germany. Then for some reason it took 5 days to process in Leipzig. Then went to Cologne and then Duesseldorf, where it arrived on the 13th of June. In Duesseldorf it took another 4 days before something started moving. The package arrived in The Netherlands on the 17th of June. And then finally arrived at my house on the 18th of June.
So it took 11 days to ship, 9 days of which the package was standing still somewhere in a warehouse in Germany.
I am really wondering why the Chinese are 4 times as efficient as the Germans. What happened to those Germans that caused this?
June 7th was a Saturday, June 8th was Sunday. On weekends in Germany, little happens.
Monday, June 9th was a holiday – also nothing really happens here.
I don’t know what happened to the other 5 days, though.
About slow shipping.. Here in Germany, there is (or was) “Warensendung” which is cheapest mail type for such things.
It’s a variation of “Büchersendung” and uses envelopes closed throzgh brass fasteners.
It’s known for being slowest, too. Average shipping time is 3-4 days.
eBay sellers often use(d) it here to ship small or low-priced things such as DVDs (with case) etc.
The reason for this is that they ship the orders in bulk by express and then repackage them in europe for distribution. These are tricks to reduce shipping costs and obviously you do not get first priority clearance for that as well.
This has nothing to do with slow customs in europe. The shipping time is also clearly denoted next to the shipping options.
Use DHL express if it is supposed to be fast.
Ah yes, makes sense. Reminds me of ‘shared ordering’ concept in which groups of people (say hobbyists in a forum) make one, big single order to save shipping costs.
Not for me, here in the UK.
I’d imagine not, no. Have you tried one of the fabrication houses on old blighty? Obviously you haven’t got tarrifs to worry about, but environmental and shipping costs still apply.
There is a new service from India, which looks like Indian JLCPCB? Any experience with that?
https://www.lioncircuits.com/
In Europe there is Aisler, of course
https://aisler.net
It would be nice if JLCPCB would open a factory in the US.
The US PCB manufacturers are slow. A Chinese manufacturer will have my boards done before I even get a quote back from a US manufacturer since nothing is automated.
Ive worked with JLCPCB and OSHPark for years. Their prices were pretty much the same. JLC definitely has fast shopping. Also JLC does assembly and OSHPark does not. JLC has better quality as well. Their stencils are free with assembly and easier to order than oshpark who takes you to another website. Still, i wish oshpark did assembly…
I was at an American manufacturing company prior to the 2016 “Trade War,” and the company’s workflow was to use American subcons for rapid prototyping.
With the introduction of tariffs, this American manufacturer found it couldn’t get raw materials (aluminum, steel, copper) from their regular distributors because they were all imported and now too expensive. The domestic suppliers raised their prices as well because foreign suppliers were no longer competition.
As for PCBs, prices went up because the PCB subcon couldn’t get raw materials at decent prices for the same reasons. Turn-around times went up as they had to decrease production capacity because of the limited access to materials.
As a result, the American manufacturer I worked for switched to a Chinese PCB house that had access to raw materials and could meet orders fast enough. Of course, the same pressures apply to us all so my employer lost a lot of business because they couldn’t meet orders either. Customers like Boeing and Raytheon couldn’t wait and didn’t like the price hikes so they cancelled orders and bought parts from a Chinese competitor instead.
Made in America doesn’t make sense for anyone as long as there’s tariffs and other policies that punish making things in America.
