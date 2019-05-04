Finally, A TV For Portrait Videos

Vertical video is bad, or so we’re told, and you shouldn’t shoot a video with your phone in a vertical position. Why? Because all monitors are wider than they are tall. This conventional wisdom is being challenged by none other than Samsung. There is now a vertical TV (Korean, Google Translate link) , engineered specifically videos shot on mobile phones.
“Samsung Electronics analyzed the characteristics of the Millennial generation, which is familiar with mobile content, and presented a new concept TV ‘The Sero’ (loosely translated as ‘The Vertical’), which is based on the vertical screen, unlike the conventional TV,” so goes the press release.
Features of The Sero TV include synchronization between the screen and a mobile device, and mirroring functions based on NFC. This display is no slouch in the audio department, either: it features a 4.1 channel, 60-watt high-end speaker. A built-in microphone and support for Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant means artificial intelligence can easily control various functions of the display.
The Sero will be released in Korea at the end of May, with a reported price tag of 18,900,000 South Korean Won. A quick Google search tells us that converts to an implausible-sounding $16,295 USD, but it’s not as if you were going to buy one anyway.
Nevertheless, there actually is a market for ‘vertical’ or portrait displays; thanks to the ever-widening of aspect ratios by LCD manufacturers, it makes sense to edit documents with a vertically-oriented monitor. You can fit more code on the screen if you just rotate your monitor. Apple was one of the first companies to realize this with the release of the Macintosh Portrait Display in 1989, providing a wondrous 640×870 grayscale resolution display for desktop publishing. Of course, the Radius full page display was released a few years earlier and the Xerox Alto had a vertically oriented screen. But wait a minute, can’t you just rotate your monitor and save $16k?
7 thoughts on “Finally, A TV For Portrait Videos”
Yes many years ago I had a 2 A4 page monitor ( only monochrome) but great for working on documents.
We’ve been conned by the entertainment industry oooohhh wide screen movies great for movies but crap for document work. At least mobile device producers got it right …..
Am I the only person who thinks 19:10 LCDs *seem* way taller when in portrait orientation than they look wide when in landscape?
Obviously it’s the same length, so I’m talking about impressions more than objective facts.
Why not introduce a TV that watchers can rotate from portrait to landscape to match the orientation of the video?
That’s what this sero is, both bottom right and bottom middle pictures are of the sero…
It had to happen. We’re so addicted to our phones even our TV’s have to take on the same shape. Yes, you can just rotate your monitor and some were even made rotatable for document viewing. I’m sure an electronics hack can take a cheap TV and add an orientation chip like those in every phone since the slab form factor became the defacto standard and save the $16K. Or you can just turn your head sideways and you’ll even save the cost of the chip.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dechvhb0Meo&w=1423&h=567%5D
?!
https://pics.me.me/is-this-an-out-of-season-april-fools-joke-37506041.png